Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers parted ways after nine seasons. The defender was released prior to the start of free agency, clearing $17 million in cap space and allowing him to explore his options on the market.

Bosa's impact has diminished over the past seasons. Once part of the elite of edge defenders, he has just 14 sacks in the past three years. He also has not played a full season since 2019; entering his age-30 season, it was easy to see why the Chargers wanted to recoup their money.

His days as a three-down rusher are over, however, that doesn't mean that he can't play anymore. Former NFL superstar J.J. Watt appeared on Pat McAfee's show on Thursday to give his take on Bosa's future and said that he can still be a useful pass rusher in third downs.

“I believe he's still very effective as a situational pass rusher. I think that he probably prefers some of those less snaps as well," he said. "Just as the body goes, you want to still pass rush at a high level, but not have to, you know, do some of those grinder things down there in a six technique. So still plenty left for him. I think, I mean, it would be really cool [him joining 49ers].”

Joey Bosa was voted the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in five seasons during his time with the Chargers.

Which teams could be looking to sign Joey Bosa?

The most enticing option could represent a reunion with his brother Nick. The San Francisco 49ers need to add pass rush depth for the 2025 season, and signing Joey would be a compelling story. On the field, he can rotate with Drake Jackson and Leonard Floyd in third downs.

Considering needs and connections, other feasible options would include the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions. Many edge rushers became situational pass rushers late in their careers. Chris Long is the best example, winning two Super Bowl rings in consecutive years after changing teams.

After plenty of injuries that affected his performance, signing with a team to become a rotational player could represent the best scenario for the veteran defender, allowing him to play more effectively to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

