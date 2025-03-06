J.J. Watt makes feelings clear on his brother T.J. Watt’s potential contract extension with Steelers

Former NFL star J.J. Watt shared his thoughts on his brother T.J. Watt's contract situation. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is entering the final year of his rookie extension (four-year, $112,011,000), and as one of the best defenders in the league, people expect him to get paid big money.

The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday to discuss this situation and express his expectations for his brother's next deal at Acrisure Stadium.

“He's going into the last year of his deal," Watt said. "So, yeah, there's no question [that conversations between TJ and Steelers are happening]. ... The earlier things get done, the better it turns out. That's all I'm saying.”

After the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a three-year, $106,500,000 deal, many hope that Watt will receive a similar or bigger offer than the Raiders' defensive cornerstone. Watt is set to earn a base salary of $21,050,000 in 2025.

Watt held the record for the largest deal signed by a defensive player when he signed his contract in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers need to move fast and give Watt a new deal before other big names like Micah Parsons or Myles Garrett sign new contracts and reset the market, putting them in a complex position with T.J. Watt.

J.J. Watt reflected on Pittsburgh Steelers' season as brother T.J. enters contract year

In the wake of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 wild-card round, J.J. Watt didn't mince words when assessing the team's campaign. The former NFL MVP candidate called it a "tough situation" during a January appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I don't think there's any denying what happened at the end of the season, when you lose five in a row while your direct division opponent goes on and wins five in a row and is headed, looking like an absolute wagon, head into the next round of the playoffs," Watt said.

"And a very, very tough, tough scene the other night, obviously, I mean, the defense, giving up that many yards. The offense has not really been able to move the ball. It's a tough situation, man."

Many thought Mike Tomlin should leave the team after another disappointing playoff exit, but they're running it back with the veteran coach. Watt knows the 2025 season will be crucial for his brother, but the Steelers have the last word.

