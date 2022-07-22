J.J. Watt is a man with a big heart, offers to pay for funeral of fan's grandfather

Arizona Cardinals' defensive end J.J. Watt has won the hearts of many after he offered to help out a fan online and pay for her grandfather's funeral. Jennifer Simpson, a fan of the player, was forced to sell the NFL star's merchandise online in order to raise money for the funeral.
According to her Twitter post, Simpson was selling Watt's women's edition of Reebok shoes and women's XL Houston Texans Jersey. She was looking to raise $90 through the sale of the merchandise and even tagged the player in her post.
The tweet caught the attention of J.J. Watt, who responded by telling her not to sell the items and that his team would help financing the funeral.
He wrote:
"Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss."
Simpson responded to Watt, writing:
"Thank you J.J. Watt so much for your generosity and for starting a movement proving the good in the world. I’m truly grateful for all of y’all, even those that gave the bad energy."
According to her Twitter bio, Simpson is a 26-year-old teacher based out of Houston, Texas. She is a supporter of the Houston Texans and MLB's Houston Astros.
Watt established himself as one of the top defensive stars in the league during his spell with the Texans. He played for the team from 2011 to 2020, winning three Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) awards. He left the Texans to join the Cardinals in 2021.
NFL fans laud J.J. Watt for kind gesture
Unsurprisingly, the 33-year-old's generous act was lauded by fans on social media. The NFL even showered appreciation for the former Houston Texans star:
"J.J. Watt stepped in after one of his fans hoped to raise money for her grandfather's funeral."
Here are the top comments:
A Twitter user highlighted the power of social media as to how Watt could just reach out and help out a fan in need:
Here are some other tweets from fans showering praise on the player:
In March 2021, J.J. Watt signed a two-year, two-year deal with the Cardinals worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed. He could only play seven games in his debut season after suffering a shoulder injury in October. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season. He returned for the Cardinals' wild-card round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, a 34-11 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.
The Cardinals will be hoping to see the best of the five-time All Pro this season. With the likes of quarterback Kyler Murray and new acquisition Marquise Brown in the side, they could enjoy a deep run in the playoffs.