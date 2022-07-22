"You are my hero man" - NFL star J.J. Watt showered with love on Twitter after helping fan pay for grandfather's funeral

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has long held a reputation among NFL fans as a genuinely nice person and an all-round great guy. He has once again earned the respect of the NFL community for another act of generosity towards a fan in need.
Houston Texans fan Jennifer Simpson tweeted that she was looking to sell a pair of J.J. Watt sneakers and her his replica Texans jersey to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral.
Much to Jennifer Simpson's surprise, one of the responses she received was from the Cardinals star himself, who said:
"Don’t sell your shoes and jersey. We’ll help with the funeral.”
This is the third known time that J.J. has offered to cover funeral expenses for a fan. Jennifer Simpson was overwhelmed by the kind offer from the former three-time defensive player of the year. Watt is still beloved in Houston, where he spent the majority of his career.
Jennifer Simpson responded:
"I freaking love you man. I't’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.”
NFL fans up and down the league seemed to echo Jennifer's sentiments as they took to social media to praise J.J. Watt. Here is a selection of the comments:
J.J. Watt's previous acts of kindness
J.J. Watt is one of the greatest players of his generation, but on top of that he is also one of the most beloved and respected. His nine-year stint with the Houston Texans brought him three DPOY awards, along with five All-Pro nominations. He is remembered as one of the best to ever pull on a Texans jersey.
But despite his achievements, it is perhaps his off-field efforts that define him, and explain why he is a hero in Houston. In 2017, Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey. There was devastating flooding which resulted in over 100 deaths and left thousands homeless. An estimated £125 billion worth of damage was left in its wake.
Watt, through his Justin J. Watt Foundation, raised over $41 million to help the victims. The foundation states that this is the largest ever crowd funding initiative. The foundation has also raised over $1 million for after-school sporting activities. Donations have been made to projects in Texas, Wisconsin, Alabama, Illinois, and California.
J.J. Watt covered the funeral costs for ten victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting and for those killed in the Waukesha parade attack.
In 2017, the future Hall of Famer was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, for his fundraising and acts of genorosity.
If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.