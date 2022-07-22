"You are my hero man" - NFL star J.J. Watt showered with love on Twitter after helping fan pay for grandfather's funeral

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has long held a reputation among NFL fans as a genuinely nice person and an all-round great guy. He has once again earned the respect of the NFL community for another act of generosity towards a fan in need.

Houston Texans fan Jennifer Simpson tweeted that she was looking to sell a pair of J.J. Watt sneakers and her his replica Texans jersey to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Jennifer Simpson @JSimpson2014 I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? https://t.co/USt90n221H

Much to Jennifer Simpson's surprise, one of the responses she received was from the Cardinals star himself, who said:

"Don’t sell your shoes and jersey. We’ll help with the funeral.”

JJ Watt @JJWatt



I’m sorry for your loss.



🏼 twitter.com/jsimpson2014/s… Jennifer Simpson @JSimpson2014 I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? https://t.co/USt90n221H Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.I’m sorry for your loss. Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.🙏🏼 twitter.com/jsimpson2014/s…

This is the third known time that J.J. has offered to cover funeral expenses for a fan. Jennifer Simpson was overwhelmed by the kind offer from the former three-time defensive player of the year. Watt is still beloved in Houston, where he spent the majority of his career.

Jennifer Simpson responded:

"I freaking love you man. I't’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.”

Jennifer Simpson @JSimpson2014 @JJWatt I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story. @JJWatt I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.

NFL fans up and down the league seemed to echo Jennifer's sentiments as they took to social media to praise J.J. Watt. Here is a selection of the comments:

Kyle Hudson @wzlptr @JJWatt Class……. JJ Watt is a prime example of what is right about not only being a professional athlete, but also a human being. @JJWatt Class……. JJ Watt is a prime example of what is right about not only being a professional athlete, but also a human being.

USC Psycho @uscpsycho @JJWatt The world needs more of this. Not the money, because not everyone can give so generously. But the giving a crap about other people besides yourself. There's a real shortage of that in this country. Thanks for being such a solid dude. @JJWatt The world needs more of this. Not the money, because not everyone can give so generously. But the giving a crap about other people besides yourself. There's a real shortage of that in this country. Thanks for being such a solid dude. ✌️ 🙏

Matty @Matty98491131



Just Googled you mid tweet and now have a new favourite NFL player.



You're good people. @JJWatt Dude. No offence, I'm Australian and have no idea who you are, but that's bloody amazing.Just Googled you mid tweet and now have a new favourite NFL player.You're good people. @JJWatt Dude. No offence, I'm Australian and have no idea who you are, but that's bloody amazing. Just Googled you mid tweet and now have a new favourite NFL player.You're good people.

M.P. McDonald @MPMcDonald2 @JJWatt I saw JJWatt trending in Sports, recoginzed the name but wasn't sure why. Was about to move along when I remembered, 'Oh yeah, he's the super awesome guy.' so had to click. Was not disappointed. @JJWatt I saw JJWatt trending in Sports, recoginzed the name but wasn't sure why. Was about to move along when I remembered, 'Oh yeah, he's the super awesome guy.' so had to click. Was not disappointed.

@democracyinperil15 @democracyinper1 @JJWatt As a Houstonian/Texan’s fan, I wish I could say I’m surprised but Nope, this is JJ Watt. He’s all class and one of the nicest/kindest man in the NFL. My condolences for your loss, may he Rest In Eternal Peace!!! JJ, still miss you and wish you could have won a SB as a Texan!! @JJWatt As a Houstonian/Texan’s fan, I wish I could say I’m surprised but Nope, this is JJ Watt. He’s all class and one of the nicest/kindest man in the NFL. My condolences for your loss, may he Rest In Eternal Peace!!! JJ, still miss you and wish you could have won a SB as a Texan!!

AZ Native @psychofan928 @JJWatt You are an amazing human being. Your parents definitely raised you right. @JJWatt You are an amazing human being. Your parents definitely raised you right.

J.J. Watt's previous acts of kindness

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

J.J. Watt is one of the greatest players of his generation, but on top of that he is also one of the most beloved and respected. His nine-year stint with the Houston Texans brought him three DPOY awards, along with five All-Pro nominations. He is remembered as one of the best to ever pull on a Texans jersey.

But despite his achievements, it is perhaps his off-field efforts that define him, and explain why he is a hero in Houston. In 2017, Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey. There was devastating flooding which resulted in over 100 deaths and left thousands homeless. An estimated £125 billion worth of damage was left in its wake.

Watt, through his Justin J. Watt Foundation, raised over $41 million to help the victims. The foundation states that this is the largest ever crowd funding initiative. The foundation has also raised over $1 million for after-school sporting activities. Donations have been made to projects in Texas, Wisconsin, Alabama, Illinois, and California.

J.J. Watt covered the funeral costs for ten victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting and for those killed in the Waukesha parade attack.

In 2017, the future Hall of Famer was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, for his fundraising and acts of genorosity.

