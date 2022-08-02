Create
Notifications

JJ Watt's Pro Soccer wife brutally burned Cardinals player after he claimed he could play sport with year of training

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Colin D'Cunha
Colin D'Cunha
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 02, 2022 01:26 PM IST

JJ Watt was in for a harsh awakening at the hands of his wife, Chicago Red Stars striker Kealia Watt, after the Arizona Cardinals pass rusher made a bold claim.

Appearing on the Men in Blazers podcast, Watt said he told his wife he could be a goalkeeper for an English Premier League side if he trained for a year.

JJ Watt's lofty Premier League claim

"Kealia Ohai Watt's husband" was in for a rude awakening when trying to stop a penalty. 😂But we asked JJ Watt which Premier League player could play in the NFL (Spoiler: not Brad Friedel)Watch on YouTube » tinyurl.com/mutsyz37 https://t.co/85ux7a0jzl

JJ Watt, though, was in for a harsh awakening.

Taking his place in goal in front of his wife, Kealia, Watt realized it takes more to be a goalkeeper, let alone for a Premier League side.

“The speed that, that ball flew past my head, I immediately said, ‘I’ve been wrong in every capacity whatsoever.'”
Watching The Open with Kea and they showed a video of Rory as a kid…Her: “are all professional golfers dads good at golf?”Me: “idk, I’d imagine they’re pretty good”Her: “I was going to say maybe our son could be good at golf, but I guess not then.” https://t.co/7VXwp7ncNN

Kealia Watt is currently off the pitch as the couple are expecting a baby boy.

youtube-cover

Off the field, JJ Watt and the Cardinals are having an eventful offseason. Quarterback Kyler Murray was recently handed a contract extension in a $230.5 million deal that reportedly includes $160 million guaranteed. The mammoth extension also gives Murray the second highest paid quarterback average at $46.1 million per year.

The extension ties down Murray as a franchise cornerstone in Arizona through 2028.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

While the extension pays Kyler Murray as one of the best quarterbacks in the business, his contract wasn't without controversy.

The player's extension reportedly featured a clause stating that he must complete "at least four hours of independent study each week during each playing season during the term of the contract."

The leaked clause in Murray's contract drew considerable backlash. Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon called the language a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks."

The #AZCardinals have removed the controversial “independent study” clause from QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract, sources say, a move that happened yesterday.

The Cardinals ultimately ended up striking the controversial verbiage from Murray's contract, but not before the Cardinals quarterback himself had something to say.

Also Read Story Continues below
Kyler Murray holds surprise presser, rips criticism of his study habits https://t.co/6nT7wPEiZq

As things stand, Arizona has a number of concerns after they lost Chandler Jones to the Raiders. Can JJ Watt and the Cardinals finally overcome a tough division and make a noteworthy playoff run?

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...