J.J. Watt shows off his excitement as Burnley earns promotion to the Premier League

NFL legend J.J. Watt couldn't contain his excitement on Sunday. He posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) that showed him screaming into the camera with the caption: "WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE!!!! Come On Burnley!!!!!"

The ex-Houston Texans star's post followed Burnley's automatic promotion back to England's elite division, one year after relegation. The Clarets's 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Monday mathematically sealed their return to the Premier League, along with Leeds United.

Per ESPN, the two teams scored 94 points each in the remaining two games of the Championship season.

For Watt - a minority owner of Burnley with his wife Kealia since May 2023 - this promotion is a significant milestone in his post-NFL career as a soccer owner. Since becoming part of their ownership group, the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end has been committed to his new role with the Lancashire club.

J.J. Watt from NFL superstar to hands-on soccer club owner

NFL superstar J.J. Watt is a minority owner of English club Burnley FC. (Credits: IMAGN)

J.J. Watt's transition from NFL superstar to soccer club investor hasn't been a distant, hands-off affair. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has immersed himself in all aspects of the club since his investment.

"Walking to the match with fans, lifting weights in the gym with the players, and soaking up the wisdom of the movers and shakers in the boardroom," was how the BBC described Watt's involvement in a March 19, 2025, article detailing his connection to Burnley.

In that BBC interview, Watt explained his decision to invest in an English football club after retiring from the NFL.

"There's plenty of people with advice on what you're supposed to do and how you're supposed to do it, but I knew I would want to do something, especially towards the end of my career, to keep the competitive juices flowing," he said. "So team ownership came into play there."

J.J. Watt initially became interested in English football back in 2011. After exploring opportunities with different teams, his path eventually led him to the Clarets, where he saw potential beyond just financial investment.

"You look at an American football [NFL] club - right now they're all valued at billions and billions of dollars," J.J. Watt told the BBC. "You take my amount of money and put it into that and congratulations, you have one seat at a game, not at the board table, not at anything."

The difference in valuations between NFL franchises and English football clubs opened a door for Watt to have a more meaningful role.

The 35-year-old former defensive end has also brought his athletic expertise directly to Burnley's players. He spends time at the training ground, having breakfast with players, hanging out in the locker room, and even working out alongside them.

