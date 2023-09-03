J.J. Watt stunned by Deion Sanders’ Colorado’s historic win over TCU in season opener

Deion Sanders was hired last December to turn a Colorado Buffaloes program that finished with a 1-11 record last season. Sanders matched the win total in his debut with a 45-42 upset win over TCU on the road. Fans were celebrating the win all across social media, including an NFL great.

Recently retired defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter to share his feelings on Colorado's win. Watt noted how significant the win was for the Buffaloes and Sanders himself.

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year was in awe like most were:

The game saw the former Dallas Cowboys star's sons shine as Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

It was the passing yards record for a Buffaloes quarterback making their debut. Shedeur's brother Shilo had a great day defensively with 10 total tackles.

The play of Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 high school prospect, helped his head coach in the upset win. Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback in the game with over 110 snaps. He had 11 receptions for 119 yards while getting an interception.

Also, Deion Sanders' team snapped a 27-game losing streak against ranked teams on the road that lasted over two decades. The Buffaloes will make their season home debut against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Boulder next Saturday.

Deion Sanders reflects on upset win over TCU

Sanders spoke after the game with Fox Sports about the upset win and what it meant to him and Colorado:

“I’m so thankful right now … man, I’m loving these kids. Great joy for me to have this opportunity.”

The six-time NFL All-Pro went after the doubters in a very passionate postgame press conference:

“Ain’t none of ya’ll thought you were gonna be sitting up here. Now what? Now what? Everybody quiet now. Now what?”

Deion Sanders then personally confronted a media member who had supposedly been critical of his team ahead of the game against TCU:

“What’s up, boss? Do you believe now? Hold on, hold on! … Oh no no no! I read through that bull-junk you wrote! I sifted through all that. Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer silenced his fair share of doubters with the win. We'll see how the Buffaloes fare throughout Deion's first season in Boulder.