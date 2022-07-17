J.J. Watt trolls Commanders' Carson Wentz in epic fashion over resemblance with vinyl figurine 

Since J.J. Watt came into the league in 2011, he’s been one of the most ferocious defenders in the game. The big defensive end was drafted eleventh overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. He soon became the heartbeat of the team on the football field and a valuable part of the community off it.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt took his talents and moved west to join the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He also participated in charity events like the fun golf outing called The Match, where he traded barbs with NBA great Charles Barkley as they added commentary to the play.

In a recent tweet, Watt made a comparison between a vinyl J.J. Watt figure and a confident Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. He wrote:

"I can’t be the only one that sees a sad Carson Wentz, right?"

The figure does hold a striking resemblance to the former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts quarterback. With pouty lips and sad eyes, the toy looks like he was just verbally berated by Jim Irsay and ran out of town to the first bidder.

After a 2017 season that saw Wentz in an MVP race before suffering a torn ACL, Wentz has had a lot of trouble getting back to his previous form. When he arrived in Indianapolis, he thought he would be a great fit with his old Offensive coordinator Frank Reich. However, after some bad decisions and a meltdown in the final two games of the season that kept the Colts out of the playoffs, Irsay decided he’d seen enough.

Watt and Wentz aim for redemption

Watt and Wentz don’t resemble each other all that much in the real world. Nor are they similar in the accolades they’ve received on the field. Although Watt has slowed down a touch over the last couple of years, he’s undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer and considered one of the best in the game.

Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks 🔥 Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max https://t.co/z1dDLN4G76

As for Wentz, there are still a lot of questions surrounding what he can accomplish. He could help his game by remembering his check-down and making smarter decisions with the ball. Perhaps Ron Rivera and his coaching staff can get the best out of the much-maligned quarterback.

