Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension. Many believe that he will soon become the highest-paid wide receiver in the history of the NFL.

Jefferson has been crucial to the Vikings' success since he was drafted, and will deservingly get paid. Many other receivers will also benefit from Jefferson's looming contract extension, and one of them is his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase will be eligible for an extension next season, and he will likely get more than what Jefferson gets from the Vikings. Recently the Cincinnati Bengals star was asked about his former teammate's impending contract extension, and here's what he said:

“I hope he sets the market for me. That's what I'm hoping he does."

Ja'Marr Chase has been sensational since his debut in the league and has great chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow. While Burrow will get his deal done this year, the Bengals will try their best to keep Chase for the long term.

As for Justin Jefferson, he is arguably the best wide receiver in the league, and he will likely get a deal of more than $30m AAV, surpassing Tyreek Hill's monster contract.

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson will dominate NFL for years to come

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase dominated everyone when they were together at LSU and won a National Championship. They have translated their game to the next level in the NFL, and will likely dominate the league for years to come.

Both the players were drafted in the first rounds of their respective drafts, and have become cornerstones for their franchises. Last year, Jefferson won the Offensive Player of the Year award, while Chase played a huge role in his team's run to the AFC Championship Game.

Jefferson finished last season with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 17 games. In comparison, Chase only played 12 games, in which he had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and scored nine touchdowns.