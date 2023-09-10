One of the biggest surprises of Week 1 came when the Cleveland Browns upset the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3. The Bengals were 1.5 point favorites heading into the game, but the home team, the Browns, dominated the game and won by three touchdowns.

The loss was even more embarassing given the comments that Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made earlier this week.

After the loss, Chase spoke with the media and doubled down on his comments, saying he's frustrated because he lost to the 'Elves,' referring to them as the Browns:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s frustrating because I called their a** elves and we just lost to some elves So, I’m pi**ed on my part. I’m pi**ed on that end. We missed opportunites, we didn’t capitalize on that sh*t and we lost.”

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Here are the comments that Chase made earlier this week:

“It feels like a regular game to me. It don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves.) I don’t really hear it. If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland.”

Expand Tweet

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett had an issue with the comments Ja'Marr Chase made

Myles Garrett during Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns got the extra needed motivation this week when they heard the comments Ja'Marr Chase made.

When speaking to the media, Garrett said that Chase's comments were disrespectful and that he would possibly have to have a discussion with Chase before or after the game if he saw him.

Here's what Garrett said earlier in the week:

"See, now that was disrespectful. He didn’t have to go there. The elves was probably he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before or after the game, maybe during if I see him. But yeah, the elves is a little bit too far."

Expand Tweet

The Browns limited Joe Burrow to 14-31 for just 82 passing yards in the game. The Bengals recorded 75 total rushing yards, and the Browns held Chase to five catches for 39 yards. Tee Higgins was held without a catch.

Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson was responsible for two touchdowns, as he ran for one and passed the other.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ja'Marr Chase, Myles Garrett, and H/T Sportskeeda.