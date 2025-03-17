Ja'Marr Chase drops 3-word reaction after historic $161,000,000 contract extension from Bengals

  • home icon
By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 17, 2025 03:21 GMT
The Bengals made great strides in locking up their offense as they gave Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins contract extensions that are bound to reshape the market. It made the former the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history as he netted a four-year deal worth $161 million, with $112 million guaranteed. It surpasses the $40 million annual average value that Myles Garrett got a few weeks earlier for the Browns.

This deal reflects his historic season where Ja'Marr Chase ended with the triple crown despite his team missing the playoffs. But the wide receiver was more pumped for his compatriot who now also has a deal with the Bengals.

Tee Higgins was franchise tagged for the second year in succession after failing to agree to a contract before the new league year began. But it now looks as if all that was a ploy to ensure that no other teams could get their hands on him. He signed a four-year $115 million contract with the first two years guaranteed. It makes him the highest-paid secondary receiver in NFL history.

Reacting to the news first reported by Jordan Schultz, Ja'Marr Chase posted a congratulatory message to Tee Higgins on his Instagram story, writing,

"My brotha man"
Screenshot from Ja&#039;Marr Chase&#039;s Instagram story
Screenshot from Ja'Marr Chase's Instagram story

Edited by Rit Nanda
