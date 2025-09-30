Ja'Marr Chase drops 4-word cryptic message after heated altercations with HC Zac Taylor on sidelines during Bengals' loss

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase was involved in a heated altercation with coach Zay Taylor on the sidelines during the team's 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4 on Monday. Chase approached Taylor in the third quarter after Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning threw a pass out of bounds on 3rd-and-17 with his team down 21-3.

It appeared that Chase was upset with the way the Bengals were playing. However, the footage showing Chase and Taylor's altercation went viral on social media. After the game, Chase made his feelings known on his interesting sideline exchange with Taylor.

"I play with passion," Chase tweeted on Monday.

Ja’MarrChase @Real10jayy__ I play with passion . #WHODEY

Chase finished with 23 yards on five receptions against the Broncos. He has not been as productive as he was since Browning replaced the injured Joe Burrow as the Bengals' QB1.

In four games this season, Chase has 264 yards and a touchdown on 26 receptions. However, the wideout will need to find a way to link up better with Browning in the coming weeks if Cincinnati is to remain in the playoff hunt.

Chase signed a blockbuster four-year, $161 million extension with the Bengals in the offseason. He is the highest-paid wideout in the league based on annual average salary.

Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals will face the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn

Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals (2-2) will square off against the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Lions have won each of their past three games, while the Bengals are on a two-game losing streak.

The Bengals will be relying on Chase to deliver the goods against Detroit. However, Browning will also need to play an important role in combining with the four-time Pro Bowl wideout.

