Ja’Marr Chase drops huge Joe Burrow injury update after calf concern in Bengals training camp

Joe Burrow has quickly elevated himself to be among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. He has helped the Cincinnati Bengals appear in the AFC Championship game in each of the last two seasons, winning once and going to the Super Bowl.

His massive success makes it completely understandable that he's one of the MVP favorites in 2023, while Bengals are expected to compete for a ring.

An injury to Burrow would appear to be the only thing that could potentially derail the Bengals' upcoming 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened in the early stages of training camp.

The superstar quarterback suffered a concerning calf injury. His status for Week 1 of the season is officially questionable.

While it's unclear at this point how long Joe Burrow will be sidelined for, Ja'Marr Chase provided some insight during a recent interview with NFL Network. The star wide receiver also revealed the advice he gave his quarterback in regard to this injury.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother.”

Ja'Marr Chase apparently has enough confidence in the rest of the Bengals' roster to believe that they can survive the early part of the 2023 NFL season without Joe Burrow. He thinks it's more valuable to their pursuit of a Super Bowl ring to make sure that Burrow is 100 percent healthy down the stretch.

While Chase may be accurate in his assessment, it's surely a risky strategy, especially in the absolutely loaded AFC this year. Failure to get off to a solid start could be detrimental to their hopes of making it to the NFL Playoffs again. There are just seven postseason slots and more good teams than that in the AFC.

Who will replace Joe Burrow for Bengals if he misses time with his calf injury?

Joe Burrow

Trevor Siemian is currently listed as the Cincinnati Bengals' primary backup to Joe Burrow on their depth chart. He would likely get the first crack at being the starter over the other two current options on their roster, Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett.

While Siemian profiles as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, he's obviously a massive step down from Burrow. The Bengals open their 2023 NFL season with two important AFC North divisional games against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. This will be a challenging start to the year with Burrow, let alone potentially without him.