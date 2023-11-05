While at LSU, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lit up the field with Joe Burrow as their quarterback. Such was their chemistry that all of them got taken in the first round, the quarterback going first overall. While Burrow and Chase both landed with the Cincinnati Bengals with consecutive first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, Jefferson went the same year as his quarterback when the Minnesota Vikings snapped him up.

Ja'Marr Chase clearly has fond memories of that time as he was open to the possiblity of Justin Jefferson joining him and Joe Burrow at the Bengals. When asked a question about that happening, he replied,

"We could do that! I am ready."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He acknowledged that there are some difficulties that would need to be overcome. As all of them are first rounders and strong performers in the NFL, all of them have high salary demands. So, some or all of them might need to sacrifice some money if they want to end up together and target the Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Stars might align next season for Justin Jefferson to reunite with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

If Justin Jefferson is to revive the LSU connection in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, next year could be an opportune moment. There is uncertainty with the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback situation beyond this season. Kirk Cousins was already slated to be a free agent but that situation is now compounded with his Achilles injury that rules him out for the season.

If the Vikings fall down and do not make the playoffs, they might me minded to go for a rookie quarterback around him to rebuild the team instead of brining back their current starter, who is 35 already and would be returning from an injury. That may necessitate them to send some top players to other teams in return for some draft picks and Justin Jefferson could certainly be involved.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they are likely to lose one or both of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at the end of the season. They will need to reinforce opposite Ja'Marr Chase in order to maximize the Joe Burrow's potential. The Super Bowl window remains open in Cincinnati as long as the quarterback is there and they would salivate at the chance of getting the Vikings receiver even if they have get rid of some draft picks.

Expand Tweet

There is a possibility such a trade makes sense for all parties involved next year. Ja'Marr Chase might have set the clock ticking already with his comments.