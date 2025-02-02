Ja’Marr Chase gets honest about 'fair' contract terms with Bengals as 2024 season wraps up

The NFL's receiving triple-crown winner, Ja’Marr Chase, has made his stance clear on contract negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals. His straightforward message about fairness comes after a historic 2024 season where he led the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Chase, the former LSU standout, has established himself as an elite receiver through four seasons with the Bengals. His partnership with Joe Burrow has yielded excellent numbers: 395 receptions, 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Speaking to ESPN's Laura Rutledge during the Pro Bowl festivities on Sunday in Orlando, Chase addressed the ongoing contract discussions.

"I hope I get what's fair at the end of the day — what my worth is at the end of the day," Chase said. "Hopefully I don't put too much pressure on anybody, I just want it to be fair."

Chase's production in 2024 places him in rare company as only the fifth player since the 1970 NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown. He joins legendary names like Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith Sr. (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021).

Burrow about Ja’Marr Chase contract: "We Can Make It Happen"

The contract discussions have gained additional momentum through Joe Burrow's public support. The Bengals quarterback has consistently backed Chase and fellow receiver Tee Higgins in their pursuit of new deals.

"Yeah, we can make it happen," Burrow said on Sunday, via Sirius XM. "We can make it happen. It just has to be right for everybody involved. I know the players wanna make it work, we all wanna be together. I don't see it not working out, but we'll see."

The market for elite receivers saw a significant shift in June. Another LSU product, Justin Jefferson, signed a four-year $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. That deal made Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $35 million per season.

Cincinnati's front office has recognized the urgency of the situation. Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin has labeled extending Chase as a priority. Previous discussions stalled over contract structure rather than total value. Both sides face the challenge of finding common ground that matches Chase's exceptional performance with the team's salary cap constraints.

