Ja’Marr Chase gives blunt take on Cincinnati’s food after playing for four seasons with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed record-setting contracts on Tuesday. Each player got four-year extensions, with Chase's $161 million contract being the highest ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Higgins' deal is worth $115 million.

The Bengals held a press conference for both players yesterday. The two spoke about many things, but the media session took a comical turn when Chase talked about not being the biggest fan of Midwest cuisine.

Chase said with a smile on his face:

"At the end of the day, the food's not the best, but we can work on that. I'm from New Orleans, I'm not used to the food yet."

It's hard to blame Chase, who is a Louisiana native who grew up surrounded by some of the best food in the country.

Ja'Marr Chase aims to contend for Super Bowl titles with the Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase during Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

While some of it concerns money, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins stated that they'd like to win Super Bowls together in Cincinnati.

Chase said Tuesday at Paycor Stadium:

"Signing us together, that's the whole goal. For us to push this team, push each other as far as we can go. The one goal is to be the best in the AFC first. That's going to give us the shot to get to the Super Bowl. If we win that first, then we're going to take the next step."

Higgins double-downed on Chase's comments, stating that he wanted to win a championship with the guys in Cincinnati.

"I want to win a championship, and we can definitely win it here," Higgins said. "The money isn’t the big factor. It’s being with the guys for another four years and trying to win that championship."

The Bengals have most of their core players locked up for the future. Before the 2023 season, QB Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension. Before the team locked up Chase and Higgins, they extended TE Mike Gesiciki on a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension.

Cincinnati is looking to secure a long-term deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson, whom the team granted permission to seek a trade this offseason. Hendrickson has 35 sacks in the last two seasons combined.

Do you think the Bengals will win a Super Bowl within the next five years?

