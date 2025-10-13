"They're going to raw dog us & kill us": Ja'Marr Chase makes wild admission on facing Steelers in Week 7 after loss to Packers

Ja'Marr Chase was a sole bright spot in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, catching ten passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. But he is already thinking of the next game, and his comments paint the picture of a man who is staring at imminent death.Speaking about this coming Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the star wideout had some succinct words about it:“We know the Steelers are going to come in and try to raw-dog us and kill us. But we will be ready for that challenge and waiting for it.”The Steelers are coming off a 23-9 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey proved his versatility in that game, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel twice. Afterward, he said:&quot;I'm going to probably tell my kids about this. I played in a game with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, and I had two sacks. That's crazy.&quot;Safety DeShon Elliott added:&quot;He's a potential gold jacket. You kind of expect those things from somebody like that. When it happens, though, you're like dang, especially when I saw him track the quarterback down from one side, run to the other side. I didn't know his old self still had it. I didn't know he had that speed on him still.&quot;