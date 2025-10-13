  • home icon
  • NFL
  "They're going to raw dog us & kill us": Ja'Marr Chase makes wild admission on facing Steelers in Week 7 after loss to Packers

"They're going to raw dog us & kill us": Ja'Marr Chase makes wild admission on facing Steelers in Week 7 after loss to Packers

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:42 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Ja'Marr Chase reacts to Steelers matchup - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase was a sole bright spot in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, catching ten passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. But he is already thinking of the next game, and his comments paint the picture of a man who is staring at imminent death.

Speaking about this coming Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the star wideout had some succinct words about it:

“We know the Steelers are going to come in and try to raw-dog us and kill us. But we will be ready for that challenge and waiting for it.”
The Steelers are coming off a 23-9 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey proved his versatility in that game, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel twice. Afterward, he said:

"I'm going to probably tell my kids about this. I played in a game with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, and I had two sacks. That's crazy."

Safety DeShon Elliott added:

"He's a potential gold jacket. You kind of expect those things from somebody like that. When it happens, though, you're like dang, especially when I saw him track the quarterback down from one side, run to the other side. I didn't know his old self still had it. I didn't know he had that speed on him still."
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
