Ja'Marr Chase makes stance clear on Joe Burrow after fans runs wild with Bengals WR's comments on C. J. Stroud

Ja'Marr Chase engaged fans on social media for his comments on C. J. Stroud. It all began during the Pro Bowl game when the Bengals wide receiver caught a sensational touchdown pass from the Texans quarterback.

The duo showed great chemistry during the game and the spark between the star wide receiver and the rookie quarterback was visible.

Reflecting on how lethal the connection between the himself and Stroud was, Ja'Marr Chase said:

"CJ I know you wanna come play with me brother, Come On!"

This comment set the social media ablaze, stirring speculations from fans about the Bengals wide receiver's relationship with his current quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ja'Marr Chase now clarified his stance on Joe Burrow. The Bengals wide recevier assured the fans that he is not planning on leaving his quarterback.

"lol i’m not leaving my dawg joe that easy y’all relax," Ja'Marr Chase said.

Ja'Marr Chase's contract extension is priority for the Bengals this offseason

Ja'Marr Chase will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. The Bengals WR has talked about wanting to get it done this offseason. Chase has also mentioned wanting to wait until Justin Jefferson signs the deal to gauge the ballpark and set the price accordingly for his extension.

Chase is currently on his four-year, $30.8 million contract, which runs through 2024. The Bengals will likely to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.

Speaking to Kelsey Conway of The Enquirer at the Senior Bowl, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin addressed Ja'Marr Chase's extension.

He said:

"We’ll see. He’s eligible for one, sometimes those happen and sometimes they don’t. It could. We like Ja’Marr. He’s in our long-term plans. He’s shown that he is a high-level player in this league."

Since getting drafted in 2021, Ja'Marr Chase has been a vital cog in the Bengals offense, led by Joe Burrow. Chase has been sensational putting up consecutive 1000-yard seasons, in all the three years, finishing with 268 receptions, 3717 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his career. Ja'Marr Chase also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Bengals will look to lock Chase for the future. They have an efffective salary cap of $53,189,822 in 2024, according to Over the Cap. Joe Burrow's extension and potential one for Chase would ensure the team isn't burning money.

The big question will be around Tee Higgins, who has played a major role in Bengals' domination in the past few years. Higgins will hit free agency and the Bengals' biggest question mark lies on approaching this.