Ja’Marr Chase’s $40,250,000 APY deal has hidden details that impact its real value

NBC NFL analyst Mike Florio compared the contracts of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on Saturday.

In an article for NBCSports.com, Florio revealed some very interesting information regarding Chase's new contract extension.

On March 17, Chase signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals worth $161 million. The deal makes Chase the highest-paid non quarterback in NFL history and carries an average annual value of $40.25 million.

Florio outlined how Chase's new deal carries an extremely high final-year salary value of approximately $43 million. As a result, Florio highlighted how the actual average annual value at the beginning of the contract is closer in line with $38 million per season than $40 million.

Due to the back-heavy contract, the deal signed by Chase, though clearly adjusted in bonuses and guaranteed money to account for the new WR market in the NFL, holds a similar average annual value to Jefferson's when not considering the final year of the deal.

Though still expensive, Chase has proven since entering the league that he is one of the best players in the entire National Football League. As a result, the move is an extremely smart one for the Bengals as it locks down their star wide receiver long-term.

Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase 2025 Outlook

Chase now surpasses Jefferson and becomes the highest-paid WR in the NFL. Both individuals played their college football together, alongside QB Joe Burrow, at LSU and formed an elite receiving duo.

Jefferson was drafted No. 22 overall by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft while Chase went No. 5 overall to the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Both individuals have had over 67 receptions, 1,040 receiving yards and four touchdowns in each season of their NFL career.

Jefferson's best season came in 2022 when he had 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. Due to that remarkable campaign, he won the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chase won the NFL WR triple crown last year after leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

As a result, it is evident that both individuals are deserving of their major, big-money contracts.

