Ja’Marr Chase shares rare glimpse into his family with special birthday message for his father

Ja'Marr Chase offered fans a glimpse into his personal life by celebrating his father's birthday on Saturday. The Bengals star wide receiver shared a cozy family photo on Instagram, featuring himself, his mom and his dad in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a decorated tree with scattered gifts.

Ad

“Happy birthday ole man, love ya,” Chase wrote.

Ja’Marr Chase shares rare glimpse into his family, Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chase's father, Jimmy Chase, has been a driving force behind his success. "He’s gone from a boy to a man," Jimmy told FOX19 in 2023, reflecting on his son's journey.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His mom, Toleah, has been his biggest cheerleader. "It’s a blessing, and I’m so pleased with Ja'Marr," she told WAFB's Jacques Doucet in 2019. In 2021, Chase gifted her a sleek black Maserati after his first NFL paycheck and even paid off her home.

Ja’Marr Chase secures the bag and calls out Cincy's food

Ja’Marr Chase secured the bag and threw a little shade at Cincinnati while at it. He inked a record-setting four-year, $161 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. But when asked about staying in Cincy, he kept it real.

Ad

"For me, I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to come here and focus," Chase told the media last Tuesday. "So, I mean, at the end of the day, the food’s not the best. We can work out that, but I’m from New Orleans, I’m not used to the food yet. But, you know, overall, I mean, honestly, I just think that’s the biggest picture for me. Is that, you know, I don’t have no distractions here. I can just play football."

The Bengals made it clear they weren't letting Chase walk after his historic season. The WR1 dominated in 2024, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.