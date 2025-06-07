Ja’Marr Chase shares romantic moment with mystery woman on Instagram Story [PHOTO]

NFL star Ja’Marr Chase surprised fans on June 6 by sharing a romantic photo on his Instagram Story. In the picture, he is gently kissing a woman on the cheek while holding her face. She smiled, clutching a black handbag.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @lahjay10_)

Chase didn’t write a caption, tag the woman, or give any hint about who she is.

Chase has generally kept his personal life out of the spotlight. He was previously involved in a controversial relationship with model Ambar Nicole, who accused him of abuse.

Ja’Marr Chase allegedly battled a female stalker

In August 2023, as reported by the New York Post, NFL star Ja’Marr Chase claimed that Nicole had harassed him and his mother for nearly two years by making scary threats and false claims.

It led to Chase reportedly asking the court for a restraining order. Chase denied claims that he fathered a child with Nicole or harmed the woman, stating that she fabricated the allegations. He also said she refused to take a DNA test to prove her claims.

He also mentioned that Hunter kept posting about him on social media, trying to ruin his image by tagging his team, the NFL and his sponsors. She even allegedly shared his and his mom’s phone numbers online, which led to them receiving many unwanted calls and messages.

Ja'Marr Chase has been playing for the Bengals since 2021. In 2024, he led the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns.

The Bengals have built a strong offense around Chase, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. However, they have missed the playoffs two years in a row.

