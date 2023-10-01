Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are enduring a tough start to the season, with the AFC North favorites looking at the playoff picture from the outside after a loss to the Tennessee Titans, which left them with a 1-3 record and slim postseason hopes.

With the Bengals being one of the favorites and after such a poor start, it's understandable that some frustration is starting to brew inside the team. But Ja'Marr Chase took his feelings to another level, sounding off on the team after the loss and telling reporters that he 'was always f***ing open'.

It might not be the greatest time in the world to make such a comment, especially with his best friend and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffering from a calf injury since training camp. He's clearly far from 100%, which is the main reason why Cincinnati is not looking like a contender team at the moment.

Ja'Marr Chase sounds off on Bengals, Joe Burrow following huge loss to Titans

The wide receiver finished the game with seven receptions and 73 yards on nine targets, which is far from a star performance but still represents solid numbers. Clearly, he feels he deserves to feature more on the offense - which also boasts Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd as stars.

Ja'Marr Chase's 2023 performance has been hampered badly due to Burrow's injury. The passing game was severely affected, and everybody's numbers went down as a result. The Cincinnati Bengals are not at their best.

What happened to Joe Burrow?

The quarterback suffered a calf injury during training camp. While he was lucky to avoid a major problem, he missed most of camp and could not rework his chemistry with the wide receivers - especially Ja'Marr Chase, who has been incredibly dominant in the league in his first two seasons.

It's clear that Joe Burrow is not playing at his highest level, with the Bengals scoring just three points in Week 4's loss against the Tennessee Titans. With a 1-3 record in the first part of the season, a sense of urgency is needed within the team if they still want to make the playoffs.