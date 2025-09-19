Ja'Marr Chase takes cheeky dig at Justin Jefferson on hitting griddy in Vikings' stadium as Joe Burrow-less Bengals prepare for Minnesota test

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase took a cheeky dig at Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ahead of their Week 3 clash on Sunday. The Bengals will be heading to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and Chase is open to doing a celebration that Jefferson has made famous in the NFL.On Thursday, Chase was asked whether he could do the griddy celebration in Jefferson's home, and the Bengals wideout had an audacious response. “If he doesn’t want me to do it, I wanna do it,” Chase said. “If he doesn’t want me to do it, then I’m gonna do it, purposely. I wanna p*ss him off.&quot;Chase and Jefferson were teammates at LSU. They were key to the Tigers' national championship success in 2020, with Joe Burrow as their quarterback. Chase and Jefferson are still close friends, but they will be looking out for their own teams on Sunday. However, Burrow will not play in Sunday's contest against the Vikings. The Bengals quarterback is set to undergo surgery after suffering a turf toe injury that he sustained in Week 2 against Jacksonville. According to reports, Burrow is expected to miss at least three months due to his injury. In his absence, Jake Browning will lead Cincinnati's offense against the Vikings. Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster contract extension with Bengals this offseasonCincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: ImagnJa'Marr Chase signed a reported four-year, $161 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals in March. He is now the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, earning an annual average salary of $40.25 million. Chase has been a key player for the Bengals since they drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2021. He has earned four Pro Bowl honors ever since. This season, Chase has recorded 191 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions in two games. It will be interesting to see if he can score a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 3. Cincinnati has won both its games this season. Meanwhile, the Vikings lost to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, after beating the Chicago Bears in their season opener.