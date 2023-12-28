Ja'Marr Chase takes shots at Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs defense ahead of Week 17 matchup

The one thing that players tend to want to avoid is giving the opposition bulletin board material, but it seems like Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't get the memo. As the Bengals gear up to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase has fired a shot of sorts at the Chiefs defense.

Despite Kansas' defense ranking second in the NFL for points allowed per game (17.7), Chase has given his thoughts on what makes the defense so good, and his answer will not go down well in Kansas City.

Ja'Marr Chase fires shot at Chiefs defense

With the Bengals and Chiefs making a habit of meeting in the postseason, their rivalry has grown each year. But this latest installment won't have Joe Burrow, and Mahomes hasn't been playing his best.

But Chase isn't worried about facing Steve Spagnuolo's defense and gave a little parting shot. He said:

“It’s not really like have a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.”

We imagine that the Chiefs will be playing this audio clip before the game and it will add an extra edge to a clash that didn't really need it. But one thing is for certain now, the Chiefs defense will be trying to make life hell for Ja'Marr Chase whenever he's near the ball.

Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals looking to ruin Chiefs season

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

With the Chiefs coming off a poor 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the last thing that Mahomes and Co. will want is for that to snowball and carry over to the Bengals game.

Sitting at 9-6, the Chiefs have only won one of their last four games as their form has dropped off a cliff.

As for the Bengals, they were on a three-game winning streak prior to last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they got blown off the field in a 34-11 loss.

So, Ja'Marr Chase and Co will want retribution, while the Chiefs will want to bounce back from their poor loss, making for a good game of football.

Then we add in Chase's comments and now it gets rather spicy. Being at Arrorhead, we imagine that he won't be the most popular player on the field and will have to back up his talk.