Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get major update as Bengals WRs eye new contracts

The Cincinnati Bengals' front office has been critiqued heavily for their failure to hand contract extensions to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The reigning Triple Crown winner has been clamoring for a new deal since last off-season, while the latter has been franchise-tagged for the second year running.

Both have been frustrated about the franchise's delay in handing them new contracts, despite quarterback Joe Burrow insisting the team expedite the process and give them deals that reflect their value.

However, the Bengals have continued to stall. To make matters worse, they informed Trey Hendrickson, the league's sack leader in 2024, that they did not intend to hand him a new contract and allowed him to find a trade partner.

Some believed the defensive end's situation was a glimpse into Chase and Higgins' future. However, those fears are reportedly unfounded. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Bengals are close to handing the duo massive contract extensions and ending speculation of their exit.

"The Bengals have been very motivated to extend their superstar receivers. Significant progress has been made with both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, the latter of whom received his first offer from the team during the combine. Expect the duo to received over $70 million per year combined." - Dianna Russini on X

Highest-paid WRs in the NFL: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to join the list

If reports of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins costing a combined $70 million are true, they could become two of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson currently sits atop the list with an average salary of $35 million a year.

Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb is second on the list, earning $34 million per season, while Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown ranks third owing to a $32 million extension last off-season. Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk round out the top five. They make $30 million per season.

Ja'Marr Chase will likely become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, while Higgins will join him in the top five. After a frustratingly long wait, the duo's longstanding wish of signing a massive extension is nearing fruition.

