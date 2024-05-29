Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were not present at the team's first Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday. The WR duo are seeking new contracts ahead of the new NFL season.

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion James Jones believes this is a big concern for quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals. On Fox Sports' "Speak", Jones said that missing both star WRs will impact the offense:

"Man, this is a big deal... We're talking both of your star receivers on the team, which means you don't got no offense if these two dudes are not at the X and the Z. You have no offense."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James mentioned that the Bengals will have to pay Chase first, and it will have to top Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million deal. With Nico Collins landing a $72.75 million extension with the Houston Texans, Jones believes it will be difficult for the Bengals to pay Higgins as well:

"I don't know how you get both [contracts for Chase and Higgins] of them done. One of them is going to be lining up at the Z unhappy. One of them is going to be lining up at the X unhappy."

Expand Tweet

Jones added that Burrow will eventually be affected by their absence – forcing him to hold on to the ball longer and get hit more:

"It's not good for Joe burrow. You know what this means for Joe Burrow? 'Damn my time ain't there with the receivers. If these two dudes are not in the football game, you know what that means? I got to hold this ball a little bit longer, might get hit a little bit more,'... It is not good."

Expand Tweet

Bengals HC not concerned by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' OTAs absence

While Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are missing from the OTAs, one man is not sweating about their absence: head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals HC emphasized the voluntary aspect of the workouts and added the duo's absence shouldn't hinder the offense's development:

"[They] are still working hard elsewhere, and they'll be back at the right times," Taylor said via ESPN. "And the beauty is we know those guys, we know what they're about and that they'll be ready and focused when it's time to come back."

The Bengals enter the season with a healthy Joe Burrow and Super Bowl expectations. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be a crucial part of this Bengals offense if it is to reach the promised land.

The Bengal's mandatory minicamp will take place from June 11 to 13.