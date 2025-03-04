  • home icon
Ja'Marr Chase turns heads in latest Instagram activity after Tee Higgins gets franchise-tagged by Bengals again

By Param Nagda
Modified Mar 04, 2025 00:20 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty
The Cincinnati Bengals have franchise-tagged star Tee Higgins for the second straight year, ensuring he doesn't leave for nothing, even if they fail to agree to terms on a new deal with the franchise. The 26-year-old, who has been seeking a massive extension since his rookie deal expired at the end of the 2023 season, will either have to play on a one-year, $26 million or force his way out of Cincinnati.

Unsurprisingly, Higgins wasn't too pleased about not receiving the long-term extension he has been clamoring for, but he isn't the only Bengals star frustrated about the team's decision. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also voiced his displeasure on Instagram in a unique fashion, posting a picture of a confused Joe Burrow, tagging Tee Higgins and captioning it, "What?"

Chase also has only one year left on his rookie deal and held out of training camp last year to force the Bengals into handing him an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. However, the team did not fall for his tactic, and he played the 2024 season without a new contract.

Chase and the Bengals are preparing for round two of their contract talks, and the wide receiver is seemingly aware it won't be easy.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
