Ja'Marr Chase turns heads in latest Instagram activity after Tee Higgins gets franchise-tagged by Bengals again

The Cincinnati Bengals have franchise-tagged star Tee Higgins for the second straight year, ensuring he doesn't leave for nothing, even if they fail to agree to terms on a new deal with the franchise. The 26-year-old, who has been seeking a massive extension since his rookie deal expired at the end of the 2023 season, will either have to play on a one-year, $26 million or force his way out of Cincinnati.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Unsurprisingly, Higgins wasn't too pleased about not receiving the long-term extension he has been clamoring for, but he isn't the only Bengals star frustrated about the team's decision. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also voiced his displeasure on Instagram in a unique fashion, posting a picture of a confused Joe Burrow, tagging Tee Higgins and captioning it, "What?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase also has only one year left on his rookie deal and held out of training camp last year to force the Bengals into handing him an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. However, the team did not fall for his tactic, and he played the 2024 season without a new contract.

Chase and the Bengals are preparing for round two of their contract talks, and the wide receiver is seemingly aware it won't be easy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.