"He's not too much on technique-sound, though" - Ja'Marr Chase takes a brutal dig at Cowboys star ahead of the blockbuster tie

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In just one season, Chase emerged as among the leading stars of the league. He will be playing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and had some words to say about the star player who will be looking to contain him.

Trevon Diggs, who is one of the key players for the Cowboys, is likely to be put on Chase in the matchup between the Bengals and the Cowboys. Last season, Diggs had the most interceptions in the league.

Despite that, he isn't considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league by his peers. Chase's statements also support this claim, as he wasn't scared of going against Diggs on Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase had this to say about Trevon Diggs while talking to Dallas Morning News:

"He's an athlete. He's got great ball skills in the air. He's super fast. He's not too much on technique-sound, though. He's a little hit or miss. He's either all the way on or not on at all. But he's definitely a great athlete."

Chase isn't the first person to say these words about Diggs. Everyone acknowledges that Trevon Diggs is a great player who has a knack for picking up interceptions. But more often than not, the receivers also get the better of him.

Ja'Marr Chase could be up for a big night against the Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys lost their season openers. The Cowboys were completely outplayed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Bengals lost an overtime thriller to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chase had a great game against the Steelers. He ended up with 10 receptions for 129-yards and had a touchdown at the end of the 4th quarter which sent the game into overtime.

The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott, who is out injured. This gives Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase a great opportunity to win the game and bring their record to .500.

Trevon Diggs, alongside Micah Parsons, will be the most important player for the Cowboys in this game. If they are able to contain the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, then the Cowboys have a shot at winning this game with Cooper Rush as their quarterback.

The Bengals head into this game as a -7.0 points favorite, and it promises to be a great game with two teams who want to get their first win of the season.

