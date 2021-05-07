NFL: Are the implications of Ja'Wuan James' Achilles injury an eye-opener for other players?

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon and is likely out for the 2021 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter.

James' injury means the Broncos find themselves in a familiar spot: looking for a replacement for a key player.

Broncos' OT Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out today away from the team facility, per sources. James' $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

The right tackle has played just three games since signing for the Denver Broncos in 2019. James suffered a knee injury that limited him to just three games in 2019 and he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Injuries have plagued James' career but they could now be plaguing his bank account. The right tackle was reportedly working out off-site when he suffered the injury. Due to the way that his deal was set up, he could lose the entirety of the $10 million that he is owed this year.

It remains to be seen if Denver will still compensate Ja'Waun James.

Confirming Broncos RT Ja’Wuan James suffered season-ending torn Achilles injury while working out away from team headquarters today (1st by @AdamSchefter). May cost him his $10m pay out. James was at hdqtrs until he honored union wishes to not work out at team facility. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 4, 2021

Implications of James' injury for the rest of the league

Regardless of whether the Broncos decide to pay James or opt not to, other players around the league could be looking at this situation as a cautionary tale and an eye-opener about how they train during the offseason.

Meaning, instead of simply avoiding playing recreational sports, players might rethink doing anything physical, including workouts to stay in shape for the start of training camp.

More specifically, players could be looking at this as a prompt to only workout on-site or amend their deals with the addition of a clause that protects them from falling prey to the situation that Ja'Waun James fell into.

No matter what method they choose to address this issue, it is highly unlikely that there won't be a response from players. They will monitor the situation closely and re-examining their plans for the remainder of the offseason and beyond in an effort to minimize risks that could cost them everything.

The injury to Ja'Wuan James also serves as a reminder that training camp for the 2021 NFL season is not too far off. Coaches and trainers are also expected to look at this story and remind players to be careful and avoid any potentially dangerous situations.