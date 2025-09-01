Jabrill Peppers makes feeling known after surprise Patriots cut with defiant message to NFL teams

The New England Patriots made the surprising decision to part ways with Jabrill Peppers ahead of their Week 1 clash. The Patriots released the veteran safety on Friday.

According to reports, the Patriots did see Peppers as a scheme fit in defense under new coach Mike Vrabel. Following his release, the 29-year-old safety made his feelings known on the reported reason for his departure with a defiant message on X:

"Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective."

Jabrill Peppers' message carries a lot of truth as the veteran defensive back was an integral part of the Patriots' defense for the last three years, recording 178 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

The Patriots rewarded his leadership skills by naming him the team captain last season, making the decision to release him more surprising.

However, with nearly a decade of NFL experience under his belt, Peppers is likely to find a new team for the upcoming season.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel clears the air on Jabrill Peppers release.

While Mike Vrabel's defensive system has been speculated as the reason behind the Patriots' decision to release Jabrill Peppers, the former NFL coach of the year refuted those rumors.

In his first press conference as coach of the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Monday, Vrabel said the decision was for the overall improvement of the team, wishing Peppers the best for his future.

"That was not the issue. We're going to try to do what is best for the team. We have a lot of different schemes we can run in all three phase," Vrabel said. "There is a lot that goes into it, and we are just trying to build toward Sunday. That was a decision we had to make and I wish the best for Jabrill."

With Peppers out of the picture, Vrabel is expected to rely on Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson as his starting safeties. As Kyle Dugger continues to recover from an ankle surgery in the offseason, Dell Pettus could be the reserve behind Hawkins and Woodson.

