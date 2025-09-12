Jabrill Peppers makes his feelings known on shocking release from Patriots after signing with Steelers

Jabrill Peppers opened up on the surprising release by the New England Patriots ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Just days before the start of the campaign, the Pats cut Peppers, one of the best defenders on the roster. The move took many people by surprise, including the veteran safety. He ended up joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that made numerous offseason moves to put itself in a strong position to compete for a Vince Lombardi Trophy. Talking with reporters on Thursday, Peppers shared his thoughts on the Patriots' move, saying he understood that it is part of the business when you are in the league. “It is what it is, sometimes you’re not good enough,” Peppers told reporters. “You play a long time in this league, you’re going to get traded or cut. It is what it is. I’m happy (Steelers coach Mike) Tomlin made the call. He’s definitely a coach that I said I wanted to play for before I retire, and it just happened a lot sooner than I thought. I’m happy to be here.”The Steelers are Peppers' fourth team in the league after he had stops in Cleveland and New York before landing in Foxborough. He only played six games in 2024 after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list while facing charges of assault and battery. Peppers was found not guilty in January. Mike Tomlin raves about Jabrill Peppers Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin raved about Jabrill Peppers' abilities after the veteran safety joined the team. &quot;He's a football player first, positional player second,&quot; Tomlin said. &quot;He's displayed position flexibility over the course of his career at either safety position, at run-down nickel. He's been a capable guy in a special teams space over the course of his career covering kicks, returning punts. He's just a good well-rounded football player. And so, I'm glad to add and have him in the fold.&quot;His off-field issues weren't a reason to strip him of his captaincy or to cut him, per Mike Vrabel, but it was clear the Patriots wanted to move on from the Michigan product.In 99 games played, Peppers has recorded 510 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries for 28 yards, along with seven interceptions for seven yards and one touchdown.Many remembered Jabrill Peppers during the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has moved on from that.