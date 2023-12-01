New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is under some heat after slamming his own team in a viral video with NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

After the Giants' 10-7 victory over the Patriots last week, Barkley and Peppers met up post-game for a handshake. The former teammates were excited to see one another, with Peppers poking fun at Barkley.

In an audio clip that surfaced on social media earlier this week, Peppers can be heard saying to Barkely, "You lucky we a**," following the Pats' loss.

After the video went viral, Peppers received backlash from many on social media for talking down about his team. He apologized for creating a distraction on Friday morning as he spoke to the local press. Peppers also said it wasn't right of the NFL to release the audio.

NFL fans react to Jabrill Peppers issuing an apology after audio surfaced of him calling his own team "a**"

Fans agreed with Peppers' stance that the NFL shouldn't have leaked the audio. Many are also siding with him by questioning why he had to apologize for speaking the truth.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

“Got in trouble for telling the truth.”

How bad have the New England Patriots been?

Mac Jones getting sacked during the New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

What Jabrill Peppers said isn't wrong. The New England Patriots are very bad. The Pats have the second-worst record in the NFL with a 2-9 record.

However, what Peppers said does leave the organization with a sour taste as it was caught on camera while he was bashing his own team. That could cause some players or coaches to look at Peppers differently or to be upset/angry with his comments.

Two years ago, New England was a winning football team that made the playoffs. It isn't hard to see or understand players' frustration boil, being in the losing position that they are in.

The Pats are currently on a four-game losing streak and have a demanding remaining schedule as they'll face the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.