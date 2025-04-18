Jack Bech predicted to get selected by a rising NFC team in the latest mock draft

The Carolina Panthers will target defensive reinforcement in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler's most recent seven-round mock draft. He predicted that Carolina would take defensive tackle T.J. Sanders of South Carolina in the second round after selecting linebacker Jalon Walker of Georgia in the first.
Brugler also projects that Panthers general manager Dan Morgan will bring in Jack Bech of TCU with the 74th overall pick in the third round to address the team's wide receiver need.
The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Bech, who played his final two years of college football with the Horned Frogs, is considered one of the more imposing wide receivers in this draft class. He had a standout season where he started 12 games and caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
The wide receiver room of the Panthers, which consists of David Moore, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and Adam Thielen, is considered relatively weak. Legette recorded a team-leading 49 receptions last season, and the wideout corps as a whole only managed 14 receiving touchdowns.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Bech might be the right receiver for Bryce Young, who had a great second-half run in 2024. Carolina coach Dave Canales needs another productive receiver to improve the offense's outlook.
Bech is a promising talent who was earlier ranked as the ninth-best receiver in this draft class by Brugler. Additionally, several analysts have projected that he will be selected either early in the third round or late in the second round.
Breaking down the rest of the Panthers picks in Dane Brugler's mock draft
The Carolina Panthers own nine of the 257 draft picks Dane Brugler predicted in his most recent mock draft. The first is Jalon Walker, a linebacker from Georgia who finished 2024 with a team-high 6.5 sacks.
Brugler predicts the Panthers will select four additional defensive players on Day 2, including defensive lineman T.J. Sanders of South Carolina at No. 57 and safety Billy Bowman Jr. of Oklahoma at No. 111 in the fourth round.
Here is an overview of the Panthers' selections made in Brugler's mock draft:
First round, No. 8 overall - Jalon Walker, linebacker, Georgia
Second round, No. 57 overall - T.J. Sanders, defensive tackle, South Carolina
Third round, No. 74 overall - Jack Bech, wide receiver, TCU
Fourth round, No. 111 overall - Billy Bowman Jr., safety, Oklahoma
Fourth round, No. 114 overall - Dorian Strong, cornerback, Virginia Tech
Fifth round, No. 140 overall - Demetrius Knight Jr., linebacker, South Carolina
Fifth round, No. 146 overall - Caleb Rogers, guard, Texas Tech
Fifth round, No. 163 overall - Jarquez Hunter, running back, Auburn
Seventh round, No. 230 overall - Maxen Hook, safety, Toledo
Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.