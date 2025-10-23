  • home icon
  Jack Bech's GF Kylie offers close look at stylish all-back gameday outfit from Raiders' 31-0 loss to Chiefs in Week 7

Jack Bech's GF Kylie offers close look at stylish all-back gameday outfit from Raiders' 31-0 loss to Chiefs in Week 7

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
Jack Bech
Jack Bech's GF Kylie (Image Source: Instagram/@kylie.youngg )

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, spent her weekend watching the Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 7. She attended her beau’s team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and offered a snap from her outing on Instagram.

She posted a picture of herself posing with her back to the camera from the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. She did not write any caption but only shared a glimpse of her outfit.

Kylie wore a full black outfit for the game day. She donned a leather jacket with “Raiders” and the number “18” printed on the back. She styled her look with black knee-length shoes and a matching purse.

However, on the field, it was a terrible outing for the Las Vegas Raiders. They lost the game 31-0. It was their fourth loss of the season.

Although the Raiders are struggling with their game, Kylie is there to cheer for Jack Bech. She attended the Raiders outing in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders and made the headlines for her stylish black and white outfit. She wore a tank top with the number “18” printed in black and paired it with a matching black skirt.

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, shares a glimpse of a "fun" outing

Last week, Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, shared a post on her Instagram account. She offered a glimpse of her outing with her friends on Instagram with a sweet caption.

"Fun, fun, and more fun!" she wrote.
Kylie Young shared a slew of snaps and grabbed attention for her stylish look. In the first slide, she posed with Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Newell. They both glammed up in stylish, shimmering outfits.

Kylie wore a pink top and paired it with a shimmery fishtail skirt. She kept her hair open and wore a necklace and bracelets to complete her look. She posed with a drink in her hand, while Cameron Newell opted for an off-white dress.

In the second slide, Jack Bech's girlfriend wore an all-white outfit. She wore a corset top and matching skirt, followed by a mirror selfie in another white dress.

Meanwhile, on the field, it has been a tough season for the Raiders. They started the campaign with a win against the New England Patriots, but then lost four consecutive matchups before winning against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. However, they again lost to the Chiefs last week. After the bye week, they will next play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
