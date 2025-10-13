Jack Bech's GF Kylie shows off backless custom Raiders top while cheering for boyfriend during Titans clash at Allegiant stadium

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, attended the Week 6 game of the Las Vegas Raiders to cheer for her boyfriend. She has been rooting for the NFL star and cheering for him during his rookie year.She makes sure to attend his games and on Sunday, grabbed attention with her stylish outfit. Young posted a few pictures of her NFL outing on her Instagram account with a five-word caption.&quot;A good Sunday was had,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a backless, custom-made black top with the number “18,” which is the jersey number of Bech, printed in silver on the front, and on top, “Raiders” was written. She paired the top with blue wide-legged denim pants. It also had a picture of the NFL star in a circle on the side of her right pocket.Young carried a black purse and wore black sandals for the outing, accessorized with minimal jewelry. She shared a picture of herself from the sidelines in the first slide of the post, followed by a second snap in which she posed with the NFL star.In the third slide of the post, Jack Bech’s girlfriend posed with Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, and AJ Cole’s wife, Kylie.The Raiders won 20-10 in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs next week.Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie, shows off game-day style at the Raiders match against the BearsJack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, has previously offered a glimpse of her match-day outing in a post on September 30 after the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 outing. The NFL team played against the Chicago Bears but lost 25-24.Young attended the game to support her beau in a black and white outfit and posted the pictures with a three-word caption.&quot;Busy on Sundays,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJack Bech’s girlfriend wore a white crop top with the number “18” printed on it and paired it with a black mini skirt. Her skirt had a picture of the NFL star on its side pocket. She also shared a few pictures with Cameron Newell.The Raiders, however, have had a tough time on the field so far. They started the season with a win against the New England Patriots, but then lost four consecutive games before winning against the Titans.