  Jack Bech's GF Kylie shows off backless custom Raiders top while cheering for boyfriend during Titans clash at Allegiant stadium

Jack Bech's GF Kylie shows off backless custom Raiders top while cheering for boyfriend during Titans clash at Allegiant stadium

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 13, 2025 07:49 GMT
Jack Bech
Jack Bech's GF Kylie (Image Source: Instagram/@kylie.youngg )

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, attended the Week 6 game of the Las Vegas Raiders to cheer for her boyfriend. She has been rooting for the NFL star and cheering for him during his rookie year.

She makes sure to attend his games and on Sunday, grabbed attention with her stylish outfit. Young posted a few pictures of her NFL outing on her Instagram account with a five-word caption.

"A good Sunday was had," she wrote.
She wore a backless, custom-made black top with the number “18,” which is the jersey number of Bech, printed in silver on the front, and on top, “Raiders” was written. She paired the top with blue wide-legged denim pants. It also had a picture of the NFL star in a circle on the side of her right pocket.

Young carried a black purse and wore black sandals for the outing, accessorized with minimal jewelry. She shared a picture of herself from the sidelines in the first slide of the post, followed by a second snap in which she posed with the NFL star.

In the third slide of the post, Jack Bech’s girlfriend posed with Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, and AJ Cole’s wife, Kylie.

The Raiders won 20-10 in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie, shows off game-day style at the Raiders match against the Bears

Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, has previously offered a glimpse of her match-day outing in a post on September 30 after the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 outing. The NFL team played against the Chicago Bears but lost 25-24.

Young attended the game to support her beau in a black and white outfit and posted the pictures with a three-word caption.

"Busy on Sundays," she wrote.
Jack Bech’s girlfriend wore a white crop top with the number “18” printed on it and paired it with a black mini skirt. Her skirt had a picture of the NFL star on its side pocket. She also shared a few pictures with Cameron Newell.

The Raiders, however, have had a tough time on the field so far. They started the season with a win against the New England Patriots, but then lost four consecutive games before winning against the Titans.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Brad Taningco
