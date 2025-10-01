Jack Bech’s GF, Kylie Young, drops 2-word reaction on Packers WR Savion Williams’ sideline kiss with wife, Jorden Lee

Savion Williams' wife, Jorden Lee, attended the Week 4 game of the Green Bay Packers against the Dallas Cowboys. She was at AT&amp;T Stadium to root for her husband and was joined by her friend and their daughter, Legacy Lee Williams.On Tuesday, Lee shared a romantic picture with her husband on Instagram. The couple kissed on the sidelines after the game and shared the snap.&quot;Forever &amp; ever &lt;3,&quot; Jordan wrote.Fans poured their love for the couple in the comments section, including Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, reacted to the post. She left a sweet two-word message for them.&quot;Cutest people,&quot; Kylie wrote.Jack Bech’s GF, Kylie Young, reacted to Savion Williams’ sideline kiss with wife, Jorden Lee/@jordenleewilliamsJack Bech and Savion Williams are college football teammates. They played together for TCU and were selected in the 2025 draft. Williams was the third-round pick of the Packers, while Bech was the Raiders' second-round pick.Savion Williams’ wife, Jorden, also shared pictures of her outing in another Instagram post. She shared several snaps with her friends and added a caption:&quot;You can take your girls out Texas, but you can’t take the Texas outcha girls,&quot; wrote Jordan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee’s outfit has also been the talk of the town. For game day, she wore an off-shoulder light blue denim printed dress. The custom-made outfit featured a picture of Williams and his jersey number 83 printed on it.She braided her hair into two ponytails and wore a cowboy hat with “Green Bay Packers” written on it. Lee wore all-white custom-made knee-length boots and carried a transparent purse with “83” printed on it.On the back of her dress, “Williams” was printed in white. The couple’s daughter also attended the game to cheer for her father. She wore a white T-shirt with “83” printed on it and a skirt.Savion Williams’ wife, Jorden Lee, reacts to Selena Gomez’s wedding picturesSavion Williams’ wife, Jorden Lee, reacted to American singer Selena Gomez’s wedding pictures.The singer and actress tied the knot with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, last week and offered a glimpse of her big day on Instagram on Tuesday. Gomez shared her bridal look and also posted a few snaps with her husband.Savion Williams’ wife reacted by resharing the post on her Instagram story.Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee IG story@jordenleewilliamsSavion Williams and Jorden Lee got married in 2023. This year, he's playing in his rookie season.The Packers started the season against the Detroit Lions with a 27-13 win before beating the Washington Commanders 27-18. But they lost 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 before last week’s game resulted in a 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. Next, they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 13.