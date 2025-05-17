Jack Bech's GF Kylie Young turns romantic with 2-word compliment for WR before Raiders rookie jersey reveal

Before the Las Vegas Raiders revealed their rookie jersey numbers, Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, had a heartwarming way to show her excitement. Kylie called Bech “My love” in an Instagram story and shared a photo of them together in a mirror selfie on Friday.

Just a few hours later, Kylie shared a photo of Bech posing with his new Raiders jersey No. 18.

“RAIDERSSSS," she wrote as the caption.

The Raiders also gave out jersey numbers to other rookies. Ashton Jeanty got No. 2, Dont’e Thornton picked No. 10 and Tommy Mellott took No. 19, among others.

Bech was picked 58th in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He is expected to be an important part of their new offense. Bech will be playing alongside Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker.

He had a strong college career at TCU, with 1,869 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, and signed a four-year, $7.56 million contract with the team.

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, was at the draft event and celebrated the moment by posting on Instagram.

"My RAIDER!!! Beyond proud of you, my love!"

In a separate IG post, Kylie added:

"And suddenly I’m a Raiders fan!!! 🩶🖤Beyond proud of you Jack! No one is more deserving of this than you my love! Excited for this next chapter."

Bech's older brother, Tiger Bech, tragically died in a terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. He was a former Princeton wide receiver, was one of 14 victims killed in the incident.

Jack Bech has since dedicated his NFL career to honoring his brother’s legacy.

Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young graduated with flying colors

Kylie Young graduated from the University of Alabama. She marked the occasion by posting photos in a white off-shoulder dress, popping champagne and expressing gratitude for her college experience, writing:

"Thank you University of Alabama for the best 4 years! I wouldn’t change a single thing. Roll Tide forever."

Now she looks forward to attending Raiders games and supporting her boyfriend, Jack Bech.

