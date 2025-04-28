Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, shared a personal moment on Sunday after the wide receiver was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. Young posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing Bech walking his dog, writing,

Ad

“Going to miss my boys.”

Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young has one problem after Raiders draft star WR, Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raiders picked Bech with the No. 58 overall selection after trading back twice in the second round. Las Vegas traded the No. 48 pick to Houston in exchange for the No. 58 and No. 99 picks. Houston used the No. 48 pick to select OT Aireontae Ersery.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The team needed help at wide receiver. Outside of Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, the group lacks proven players. Bech’s 17 contested catches last season tied for second in the Big 12. His ability to work the middle of the field and win one-on-one matchups stood out.

Jack Bech’s selection was a major moment after a difficult year. His brother, Tiger, died in a terror attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1. Bech said the loss was the hardest thing he’s faced.

Ad

On-field, he had a strong season last year at TCU after transferring from LSU. He finished with 1,034 receiving yards and nine TDs, also becoming the fifth player in TCU history to have a 1,000-yard season. He was named second-team All-Big 12 and was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. At the Senior Bowl, he caught the game-winning TD and was named MVP. He wore No. 7 in honor of his brother.

As Bech gets ready for his NFL career, Young’s support remains important. He’s expected to compete for a key role early and help strengthen the Raiders’ offense.

Ad

Jack Bech celebrated girlfriend Kylie Young’s birthday

Jack Bech shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Kylie Young. On Apr. 25, he posted a photo of the two on his Instagram stories, calling her his “best friend” and saying he loved her. In the photo, Bech wore striped shorts and a cap, while Young wore a bikini top and white pants. She turned 22 this year.

Ad

Jack Bech celebrated girlfriend Kylie Young’s birthday, Instagram

Bech played for TCU in 2024. Before that, he played at LSU from 2021 to 2022. As he prepares for the next step in his professional career with the Raiders, Young has remained close to him. Their posts show a relationship built on friendship and support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.