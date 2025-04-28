Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young has one problem after Raiders draft star WR

Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, shared a personal moment on Sunday after the wide receiver was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. Young posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing Bech walking his dog, writing,
“Going to miss my boys.”
The Raiders picked Bech with the No. 58 overall selection after trading back twice in the second round. Las Vegas traded the No. 48 pick to Houston in exchange for the No. 58 and No. 99 picks. Houston used the No. 48 pick to select OT Aireontae Ersery.
The team needed help at wide receiver. Outside of Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, the group lacks proven players. Bech’s 17 contested catches last season tied for second in the Big 12. His ability to work the middle of the field and win one-on-one matchups stood out.
Jack Bech’s selection was a major moment after a difficult year. His brother, Tiger, died in a terror attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1. Bech said the loss was the hardest thing he’s faced.
On-field, he had a strong season last year at TCU after transferring from LSU. He finished with 1,034 receiving yards and nine TDs, also becoming the fifth player in TCU history to have a 1,000-yard season. He was named second-team All-Big 12 and was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. At the Senior Bowl, he caught the game-winning TD and was named MVP. He wore No. 7 in honor of his brother.
As Bech gets ready for his NFL career, Young’s support remains important. He’s expected to compete for a key role early and help strengthen the Raiders’ offense.
Jack Bech celebrated girlfriend Kylie Young’s birthday
Jack Bech shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Kylie Young. On Apr. 25, he posted a photo of the two on his Instagram stories, calling her his “best friend” and saying he loved her. In the photo, Bech wore striped shorts and a cap, while Young wore a bikini top and white pants. She turned 22 this year.
Bech played for TCU in 2024. Before that, he played at LSU from 2021 to 2022. As he prepares for the next step in his professional career with the Raiders, Young has remained close to him. Their posts show a relationship built on friendship and support.
