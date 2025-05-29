Jack Bech swoons over girlfriend Kylie Young on her latest IG photo dump from Las Vegas 

Jack Bech and his girlfriend, Kylie Young, have been visiting different places in Sin City before Bech's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders. They took a trip soon after Jack was picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which also came just after Kylie’s 22nd birthday.

On May 28, Kylie posted pictures from their trip on Instagram and wrote,

"Another dump, but a new location!"

To which, Jack Bech wrote in the comments,

"Love you so much 💕💕"

Currently, with Raiders OTAs on, Jack is getting used to his new team and learning from top players like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp to get better. The Raiders have a new coach, Chip Kelly, who plans to make Jack an important part of the team’s offense.

On May 20, the Las Vegas Raiders started their offseason training at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. Both new players and veterans are participating in the workouts.

One player to watch is first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, who is catching long passes, indicating he could be used more than just running the ball. Coach Pete Carroll is encouraging competition because many spots on the team are still open.

Kylie Young was all in on Jack Bech’s big moment

Before the Las Vegas Raiders revealed their rookie jersey numbers, Kylie Young shared a heartfelt Instagram story, calling Jack Bech "My love" alongside a mirror selfie of the two.

Just hours later, she posted a photo of Bech posing with his new Raiders jersey No. 18, captioning it:

"RAIDERSSSS".

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kylie.youngg)

Bech was officially assigned No. 18 for the Las Vegas Raiders, keeping the number he wore at TCU.

On draft night, Kylie also celebrated his draft selection with an emotional post, saying, "Beyond proud of you, my love!" and joking that she’s now a Raiders fan.

Kylie Young graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2024 with a degree in Interior Design. She has worked as an intern for Powers Brown Architecture and Flatrock Companies LLC, though her current professional status is unclear.

