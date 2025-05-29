  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jack Bech
  • Jack Bech swoons over girlfriend Kylie Young on her latest IG photo dump from Las Vegas 

Jack Bech swoons over girlfriend Kylie Young on her latest IG photo dump from Las Vegas 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 29, 2025 18:11 GMT
Jack Bech swoons over girlfriend Kylie Young on her latest IG photo dump from Las Vegas
Jack Bech swoons over girlfriend Kylie Young on her latest IG photo dump from Las Vegas

Jack Bech and his girlfriend, Kylie Young, have been visiting different places in Sin City before Bech's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders. They took a trip soon after Jack was picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which also came just after Kylie’s 22nd birthday.

Ad

On May 28, Kylie posted pictures from their trip on Instagram and wrote,

"Another dump, but a new location!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

To which, Jack Bech wrote in the comments,

"Love you so much 💕💕"

Currently, with Raiders OTAs on, Jack is getting used to his new team and learning from top players like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp to get better. The Raiders have a new coach, Chip Kelly, who plans to make Jack an important part of the team’s offense.

On May 20, the Las Vegas Raiders started their offseason training at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. Both new players and veterans are participating in the workouts.

Ad

One player to watch is first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, who is catching long passes, indicating he could be used more than just running the ball. Coach Pete Carroll is encouraging competition because many spots on the team are still open.

Kylie Young was all in on Jack Bech’s big moment

Before the Las Vegas Raiders revealed their rookie jersey numbers, Kylie Young shared a heartfelt Instagram story, calling Jack Bech "My love" alongside a mirror selfie of the two.

Ad

Just hours later, she posted a photo of Bech posing with his new Raiders jersey No. 18, captioning it:

"RAIDERSSSS".
Source: (Via Instagram/ @kylie.youngg)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @kylie.youngg)

Bech was officially assigned No. 18 for the Las Vegas Raiders, keeping the number he wore at TCU.

Ad

On draft night, Kylie also celebrated his draft selection with an emotional post, saying, "Beyond proud of you, my love!" and joking that she’s now a Raiders fan.

Kylie Young graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2024 with a degree in Interior Design. She has worked as an intern for Powers Brown Architecture and Flatrock Companies LLC, though her current professional status is unclear.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications