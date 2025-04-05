Jack Sawyer NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Ohio State star

Teams looking to improve their defensive line will have plenty of options to choose from in the 2025 NFL draft as the class is loaded with stellar pass rushers, including Jack Sawyer. The star-studded list is headed by Penn State Nittany Lions' Abdul Carter, who many are touting as the best player in the draft and the potential top pick.

However, the depth has had a negative impact on Ohio State Buckeyes' Jack Sawyer's draft stock. In another year, the defensive end would have been a lock to be a first-round pick, potentially even top 20. During his four-year stint in college football, he recorded one interception, and six forced fumbles, with two leading to a touchdown, 23 sacks, and 29 tackles for losses.

Jack Sawyer was a menace on the Buckeyes' defensive line and the lynchpin of Jim Knowles' unit. He capped off his exceptional college football career by leading his alma mater to a National Championship, fulfilling his dream before declaring for the draft.

Despite his incredible resume, he's expected to be an early Day 2 pick. While no team in the league would pass on the opportunity to add him to their roster, here are five who could use him the most:

Best landing spots for Jack Sawyer

1) Philadelphia Eagles

Perhaps no team has drafted better over the past five seasons than the Philadelphia Eagles. Most of their Super Bowl-winning core was built through the draft, with stars like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, DeVonta Smith, and Milton Williams all playing critical roles in helping the franchise becoming champions again.

Following their win, the Eagles have lost a couple of star defensive linemen, with Williams signing a lucrative deal with the New England Patriots while Josh Sweat joined the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia could trade down from #32 and stockpile draft assets before adding Jack Sawyer to their ranks to help negate the personnel losses they have incurred over the offseason.

2) Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals handed out a four-year, $181 million contract to Ja'Marr Chase and signed Tee Higgins to a four-year, $115 million extension, tying their long-term future to the franchise. However, that has left them with no money for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season with 17.5. He has been given permission to facilitate a trade as the front office does not want to let him for nothing in a year.

With their salary cap maxed out and the defensive line needing a new anchor, Jack Sawyer will be high on the team's wishlist. A second-round contract for a player capable of being an elite rusher would be the perfect solution for the Bengals' defensive line woes. The former Buckeyes star should be available when they are on the clock for the first time on Day 2.

3) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are another team with an incredible draft record in recent times. General manager Les Snead's infamous "f**k them picks" stance was seemingly a ruse as the team has done a terrific job to rebuild the roster via the draft.

Since his public declaration about the franchise's disregard for picks, they have added Cobie Durant, Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske to the roster from the draft, and all of them have become key contributors to the team.

Jack Sawyer could be the next in line to join the Rams' incredible list of stellar draft picks and give defensive coordinator Chris Shula another weapon to use.

4) Los Angeles Chargers

If not the Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers could ensure that Sawyer spends at least the next four years in sunny California. Head coach Jim Harbaugh would be keen to fill the hole left on the defensive line by the departure of Joey Bosa, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. While the team brought back Khalil Mack, the veteran only returned on a one-year deal.

Sawyer could be the answer but they'll likely have to move up a few spots from #55 to ensure they land the defensive end. However, the only caveat is whether Harbaugh, a Michigan Wolverines icon, would pick a former Buckeye, the bane of his alma mater's existence.

5) New York Jets

The New York Jets hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to lead the team and help them build an identity akin to the coach's former team. The 52-year-old is an aggressive defensive play-caller and used Aidan Hutchison, Za'Darius Smith, and Alim McNeil as a three-pronged pass-rushing unit to get after the opponent's quarterback.

The Jets have two stellar linemen in Will McDonald and Quinnen Williams. However, adding Sawyer would add a new dimension to their pass rush and turn New York's defense into a force to be reckoned with.

