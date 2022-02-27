Jackson Mahomes gets exposed by local business for scamming them over care package

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is being accused by a small business over a care package. Owner of Rare Munchiez, Sam Farha, said the 21-year-old messaged the company on Instagram in January.

Farha said that Jackson loved their products, which are snacks and sodas rarely found worldwide, and would like a care package.

The Rare Munchiez owner stated that he had no issue with that, as long as Jackson posted his business and the package for his 260,000 followers on Instagram to see.

Sam mentioned that Jackson agreed to that. However, once the $250 package was transported and signed for by Jackson on February 8th, he disappeared when being contacted by Farha.

The Rare Munchiez proprietor asserted that he reached out to Jackson multiple times over the last 2-3 weeks after the delivery. Farha posted screenshots of the DMs proving he was being ignored.

Screenshots of chat with Jackson Mahomes taken by Rare Munchiez owner Sam Farha

Farha further alleged that Jackson Mahomes saw all of his DMs for two straight weeks.

"It's not like he wasn't seeing our messages. He was opening them every time I sent a message. He looked at all my DMs for 2 weeks straight."

Farha then made the choice to give Mahomes a taste of his own medicine by posting a TikTok video and sharing his side of the story. It was then that Jackson responded back to him.

"He still says he never received it after the video went viral," Farha revealed. "It took a video to go viral, bashing him, for him to actually respond!"

Jackson's response after Farha posted a TikTok video

Farha also noted that Jackson is using his older brother's fame to acquire free items.

"My message for him is to basically stop taking advantage of clout, trying to scam small businesses because that's just not how the world works. He's just using his brother's name and fame for himself to get free stuff," said Farha.

Jackson Mahomes has been in the spotlight for similar behavior before

Jackson attending a Kansas City Chiefs game

This is not the first instance of Jackson being accused of such behavior. A couple of months ago, he was criticized by a Kansas City restaurant for supposedly clout-chasing following a social media post made by Jackson about their terrible service.

As time progressed, the restaurant made an apology to Jackson after they went after him, but it doesn't look as though Jackson will be getting one from Rare Munchiez anytime soon.

