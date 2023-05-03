Jackson Mahomes arrested: Patrick's brother in custody on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes has officially been arrested. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's brother was accused recently of committing sexual assault and has officially been booked and taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gtlwVoLJhY

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery. Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents. The alleged incident happened Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street."

The original incident allegedly occurred back in February, shortly after Mahomes celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory and Patrick's Super Bowl MVP award. Video was released from then that showed the quarterback's brother kissing the restaurant owner. He allegedly assaulted her and a waitress during the incident.

Jackson Mahomes has been a pain for Chiefs fans

Mahomes has become a bit of an icon in the Chiefs fandom due to his relation to their quarterback. He's often on the sidelines and involved in team things. However, the fans don't exactly like this.

Jackson Mahomes was arrested for sexual battery

He is a popular TikToker and is often seen doing dances or filming with players and other people. The fan base generally didn't appreciate his antics. He was also often with Mahomes' wife, Brittany. She too annoyed the fan base and the combination of them was often too much for fans.

They antagonized opposing fans and made the Chiefs generally look bad. Many felt bad for the quarterback as he constantly had to put up with them. Now, Mahomes may be heading to jail due to his transgressions.

No details surrounding bail or his penalty have been revealed as of now.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes