"Stop riding on brothers coattails" - Jackson Mahomes gets slammed by NFL fans for job hunting post on Twitter

Social media personality Jackson Mahomes is the brother of superstar NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has become infamous among the league's fans due to several incidents showcasing his lack of self-awareness and general disrespect.

It seems like he can do no right at the moment, even when he shares a personal update on Twitter. He posted a tweet depicting him looking for jobs online with the caption, "Now that I graduated college it’s time to start looking for a job!"

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Now that I graduated college it’s time to start looking for a job :/// Now that I graduated college it’s time to start looking for a job :/// https://t.co/ZM8OSge7ka

But this was met with a barrage of ridicule from NFL fans in the comments section. Some of them are shown below:

Javier Melgarejo @Javier_121519 @jacksonmahomes Work Social Media for your brother since you seem to know how to make Tik Toks @jacksonmahomes Work Social Media for your brother since you seem to know how to make Tik Toks

Rams.12th.Man @LosRams5 @jacksonmahomes You’re realizing you can’t leach off your bro your whole life.. that’s growth @jacksonmahomes You’re realizing you can’t leach off your bro your whole life.. that’s growth

anna🍇 @annasgrapejuice @jacksonmahomes I know a daycare in KC you could work at! @jacksonmahomes I know a daycare in KC you could work at!

Jayce @Jayce72_ @jacksonmahomes At the local Walmart will do Jackson @jacksonmahomes At the local Walmart will do Jackson

WooWho @WooWho5 @jacksonmahomes For the love of all holy safety. It is going to be hard to ever take you serious. The whole family is tacky and self entitled @jacksonmahomes For the love of all holy safety. It is going to be hard to ever take you serious. The whole family is tacky and self entitled

Jackson Mahomes has been in the middle of various altercations with fans while attending his brother's games. This includes an incident in December 2021 involving him throwing water at Baltimore Ravens fans after being heckled by them.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming high for 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

The 2019 NFL champions saw their season come to a bitter end in January as they bowed out to the Bengals in an overtime loss. The Chiefs aim to do better in the upcoming season and are looking to make their third Super Bowl trip in four years.

Their offense, albeit with a new look, still has a lot of firepower. They have Travis Kelce, newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling leading the way. But the improvement they are looking for won't come easily after trading star receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Patrick Mahomes is supplemented with a solid offensive line and stable defensive pieces, along with Hall-of-Fame head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs will certainly be an omnipresent threat in the Super Bowl race, despite the AFC being loaded with stacked teams.

Their first task in the upcoming campaign is to retain the AFC West. Though the Chiefs have won it six years in a row, the times appear to be changing as the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos have made significant additions to their respective rosters.

The Denver Broncos have gone all-in and traded for Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers have added Khalil Mack to their defense and possess one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to a potent passing game.

We will see if they can achieve their lofty ambitions when the NFL season kicks off next month.

