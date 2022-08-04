WATCH: Jackson Mahomes' altercation with Ravens supporter a reminder why he divides opinion among NFL fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a consummate professional on and off the field. His brother Jackson Mahomes is a slightly different matter. Whenever you see the superstar's brother in the media, the odds are good that he's done something controversial.

Given the popularity and success of the Chiefs quarterback, his inner circle are lightning rods for attention. Case in point, last year’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a rowdy matchup. It pitted a premier quarterback faceoff between Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

In a tight game, the Ravens squeaked out a 36-35 win over their AFC counterparts. But Jackson Mahomes drew some criticism for his behavior.

In the video, he poured water on a Ravens fan, who luckily took it in stride as he was celebrating. Perhaps the fan was goading him, but that's no excuse for this kind of behavior. He certainly didn’t win over any Ravens fans for his actions, and this wasn't his first offense.

The clip joins a growing list of incidents where he has acted with little thought or grace, to the detriment of his reputation. Last season, the Washington Football Team honored the late Sean Taylor. They sectioned off an area with Taylor's number and their logo on it in respect. Jackson Mahomes danced on this while filming himself on TikTok.

On another occasion, he arrived at a bar with such a large group that the establishment was unable to seat them. Displeased, he took to social media to criticize the bar to his followers. The incident quickly blew up in his face as he came across as entitled.

All this ultimately prompted the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to sit down with his brother and wife to discuss the distractions of social media.

We shall see if he can stay out of the spotlight in the 2022 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes faces a redemption tour in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

Patrick Mahomes has only played five seasons in the NFL and four as a starter. In that timespan, he's won the league MVP, appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, and won one Super Bowl title. Not to mention winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

Pete Sweeney @pgsween During red-zone 11-on-11 (first team against second team), QB Patrick Mahomes scored touchdowns on three of four plays, the first two to TE Travis Kelce and the third to RB Jerick McKinnon. During red-zone 11-on-11 (first team against second team), QB Patrick Mahomes scored touchdowns on three of four plays, the first two to TE Travis Kelce and the third to RB Jerick McKinnon.

In his 2018 NFL MVP season he went 12-4. He threw for 50 touchdown passes that season along with 5,097 passing yards. The following year, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Since then, the quarterback has put up terrific numbers, but he has not hit the heights of the 50-touchdown season of 2018.

But make no mistake, the Chiefs quarterback remains a potent threat to air out the football.

Last season, Kansas City lost 30-27 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals. The game saw the Bengals overcome an 18-point first-half deficit. The Chiefs will be looking to compete again in the upcoming campaign, not just for the AFC Championship, but for the Super Bowl as well.

Although they will be without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs are confident they can win it all in the 2022 NFL season. With the season kicking off in six weeks' time, it won't be long before we see them in action.

