"Jackson Mahomes making a TikTok up there": NFL fans get their shots off as roof literally falls in on Chiefs 

NFL fans are no strangers to taking shots at Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has been the focus of NFL fans for dancing and making TikToks on the sideline and during games.

Although Jackson Mahomes has toned it down as of late, that hasn't stopped NFL fans from making fun of him. Following the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills, as players were speaking at the press conference, the ceiling collapsed which allowed fans to make jokes.

Although some took shots at Jackson Mahomes, others took the opportunity to make a joke about it being the referee's fault, while others made fun of Kadarius Toney.

"Jackson Mahomes making a TikTok up there."

Chiefs frustrated with refs after Bills loss

Kansas City lost their second straight game after they dropped a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Chiefs had the ball driving down the field with under two minutes to go. At the 49-yard line, Patrick Mahomes threw a great pass to Travis Kelce who then lateraled it to Kadarius Toney. Toney ran the rest of the way for what seemed like a game-winning touchdown.

However, the play was called back due to Toney lining up offside, which Patrick Mahomes was extremely frustrated with.

"I've played seven years (and) never had offensive offside called,'' Mahomes said. "That's elementary school (stuff) we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that?

"It's tough. Lost for words. It's tough. Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we're talking about the refs. It's just not what we want for the NFL and for football."

Although Patrick Mahomes was frustrated with the refs, Toney was lined up offside and Andy Reid confirmed the wide receiver didn't check with the official if he was good.

With the loss, the Chiefs are now 8-5 and still top the AFC West but are now only one game up on the Denver Broncos as Kansas City is 1-3 in their last four.

The Chiefs will go on the road to play the New England Patriots on Sunday looking to snap their losing streak.