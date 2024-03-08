Jackson Mahomes misdemeanor battery case: Patrick Mahomes' brother handed sentence in alleged assault case 

Jackson Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, has been sentenced to probation of six months in a case that involved alleged assault on a waiter. The 23-year-old pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas. He was taken into custody at the county sheriff's office, where it will be determined if he is eligible for work release.

This charge related to Jackson Mahomes allegedly shoving a 19-year-old waiter, whose father had originally called the police.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson Mahomes' history of legal problems

The incident relates to February 25, 2023, when Jackson Mahomes was caught on video that reportedly showed him kissing a woman in a restaurant against her will. However, the three charges of aggravated sexual battery based on those allegations were dropped by the prosecutors because the woman refused to cooperate, based on the court filing.

She had initially alleged that she was kissed forcibly. But after the story became public, claimant Aspen Vaughn claimed that Kansas City Chiefs fans reportedly threatened her business, which included sending her personal threats and also cutting electricity and gas lines. Eventually, the restaurant was put up for sale to new ownership as Patrick Mahomes' fanbase reportedly came to the defense of his brother over an alleged victim.

Expand Tweet

For his part, Jackson Mahomes had denied all these accusations, through a lawyer's statement,

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

However, on the same day, he had shoved a male waiter more than once in the same establishment, but in a separate incident. The current charges relate to that.

Jackson Mahomes has gained infamy on the social media scene after controversial videos of him have emerged. He has been filmed dunking water on opposition fans and later claiming they were thirsty in a game against the Baltimore Revanes. He recorded himself dancing on a memorial to the late Sean Taylor, in a game against the Washington Commanders.

But while those events might have been juvenile, none rose to the level of a serious charge. This was his most serious brush with the law. It is unlikely to lead to jail time provided he does not violate the terms of his probation.