Jackson Mahomes isn’t a stranger to controversy. He started catching the public eye incorrectly after dumping his water onto a Baltimore Ravens fan in 2021. There’s also his dancing on Sean Taylor’s decal on FedEx Field during the tribute to the late defensive back.

He also started a commotion at Kansas City bar SoT, saying that their service is terrible and that the crew is rude. Earlier this year, he was involved in another incident after allegedly forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn. The worst isn’t over for Vaughn as she was forced to shut down her restaurant.

Does Jackson Mahomes have a hand in Aspen’s closing?

Popular TikToker Cam Babine said about the closure of Vaughn’s establishment:

"This is just absolutely terrible. And honestly, it infuriates me."

The Daily Sports Dosage creator elaborated his take by sharing the troubles that Vaughn has constantly received after getting involved with Jackson Mahomes.

"Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge is now out of business after repeatedly being vandalized and its owner harassed and subject to d**ath threats. And one of the people who actually worked in the restaurant said, 'We were so close to making it.' But then this whole thing happened."

A report by The Kansas City Star’s Jenna Thompson revealed that Aspen’s sales dropped by 75 percent. In an article by FOX4 KC, Vaughn also shared that they’ve experienced gas pipes and air conditioning pipes getting cut from the outside.

Meanwhile, Babine looked back on how Mahomes and Vaughn got entangled by sharing:

"If you remember, Jackson Mahomes allegedly shoved a teenage waiter and forcibly kissed the owner, Aspen Vaughn, multiple times last February, where he was arrested and released on bail. And his case is still ongoing. Just another day in the office for Jackson Mahomes. But for Aspen, it was a nightmare."

Mahomes faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly forcibly kissing Vaughn inside her office at Aspen’s. Patrick Mahomes’ brother is also dealing with misdemeanor battery after allegedly pushing a restaurant crew away and warning him not to enter the room.

The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback was temporarily released on a $100,000 bond. He was also allowed to communicate with identified witnesses. Jackson Mahomes will be up for a preliminary hearing for these cases on August 31.

Patrick Mahomes has been silent about his brother’s antics

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player did not publicly condemn his brother. Instead, he shared in a New York Post article last May that his brother’s situation is a personal thing he’d rather keep to himself.

Jackson also appeared in some episodes of the Peyton Manning-produced Netflix documentary “Quarterback” but had no speaking parts.