"You know you missed us!" - Jackson Mahomes sends a message to NFL fans ahead of Chiefs' 2022 campaign

Social media personality Jackson Mahomes is the brother of superstar NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has become infamous among the league's fans due to several incidents showcasing his lack of self-awareness and general disrespect.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Jackson was seen supporting his brother at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were playing their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders. He posted several Instagram stories and later shared a post with the quarterback along with the caption: "You know you missed us!"

Jackson Mahomes' TikTok video

The TikTok star was accompanied by his sister-in-law Britanny and niece Sterling Mahomes as they cheered on their quarterback.

Jackson Mahomes has been in the middle of various altercations with fans while attending his brother's games. This includes an incident in December 2021 involving him throwing water at Baltimore Ravens fans after being heckled by them.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL season

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs

The 2019 NFL champions saw their season come to a bitter end in January as they bowed out to the Bengals in an overtime loss. The Chiefs aim to do better in the upcoming season and are looking to make a third Super Bowl trip in four years.

Their offense, albeit with a new look, still has a lot of firepower. They have Travis Kelce, newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling leading the way. But the improvement they are looking for won't come easily after trading star receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Patrick Mahomes is supplemented with a solid offensive line and stable defensive pieces, along with Hall-of-Fame head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs will certainly be an omnipresent threat in the Super Bowl race despite the AFC being loaded with stacked teams.

Their first task in the upcoming campaign is to retain the AFC West. Though the Chiefs have won it six years in a row, the times appear to be changing. The Denver Broncos have gone all-in and traded for Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers have added Khalil Mack to their defense and possess one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to a potent passing game. With all this in their own division, it could be a tough season for Kansas City.

We will see if they can achieve their lofty ambitions when the NFL season kicks off next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell