"We whooped a** today" - Jackson Mahomes sends warning to NFL teams after Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs destroy Cardinals in Week 1 

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes struck a rather sober tone, by his standards, in praise of the Kansas City Chiefs' blockbuster 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick Mahomes ran rampant in Glendale, Arizona, as the Chiefs thoroughly dominated the Cardinals. The 2018 NFL MVP went 30-of-39 for 360 yards and five touchdowns, dispelling most questions about how Kansas City would fare without Tyreek Hill.

Jackson Mahomes was certainly impressed by the Chiefs' prowess in Week 1 as he took to Twitter to succinctly surmise the Week 1 win.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes We whooped ass today. We whooped ass today.

Jackson Mahomes' verdict on Twitter was:

"We whooped a** today."

No mercy: Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs bulldoze Cardinals in season opener

One question circling over the Chiefs ahead of the season was how they would cope without Tyreek Hill's manic speed.

It turns out Travis Kelce and new boys JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had different answers to the same question.

Kelce went for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1—his 30th NFL game with over 100 receiving yards.

Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling, meanwhile, racked up a combined 10 catches for 123 yards to send a loud "The Chiefs will be just fine" message to the NFL world.

Over in Miami, Tyreek Hill hit the ground running, leading the Dolphins in receiving with eight catches for 94 yards against a perplexing New England Patriots. Was it a win-win situation, then?

For now, it appears Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill will be just fine.

Patrick Mahomes told reporters after getting the win:

"Guys were just ready to go. They were excited to get out there and show what we had. Everybody's asked us the questions of what this offense, what this team's going to look like. We've always believed that we were going to go out there and put on a show and I thought guys did that."

"So to go out there and win a game against a really good football team and get the win decisively, it's a good start.''

For their part, the Chiefs certainly appear to have one of the most well-oiled offenses in the league. And even if you put aside the fact that the Arizona Cardinals aren't the strongest protectors of the realm, the fact that the Chiefs managed 488 yards and 44 points in Week 1 is certainly a tell-tale sign of things to come.

Week 2 will be a sterner test of the Chiefs' credentials as they lock horns with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Justin Herbert went 26-of-34 on passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers opened Week 1 with a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

