Jackson Mahomes set to fly to Las Vegas in private jet for Super Bowl 2024

Jackson Mahomes is all set to cheer for his brother, Patrick Mahomes, at the Super Bowl. While Patrick continues to gain fame as his career progresses, the Kansas City Chiefs star's family is always in the spotlight.

Jackson, along with sister-in-law Brittany, has garnered an impressive social media following of his own. That being said, Jackson Mahomes has always been ready to support his brother and the Chiefs.

As the Super Bowl 58 nears, Jackson posted a few stories on Instagram before he flew to Las Vegas:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson Mahomes heads to Las Vegas in a private jet

Jackson seems to have driven a Range Rover to the airport, sharing images of the steering wheel and car as he drove. The second image also showed of the private jet the 23-year-old would take to Las Vegas.

"Headed to Vegas"

Other stars and their families have also headed to LV already, settling in and gearing up for events that will grace the Vegas Strip ahead of the Super Bowl. Of course, one can expect Jackson to spend some time with his family and friends while he attends a few parties and events.

The TikTok star last posted on Instagram after the Chiefs AFC title win, posing with brother Patrick, SIL Brittany, mother Randi and younger sister Mia on the field.

Fans continue to troll Jackson Mahomes for his presence at Chiefs events

Jackson Mahomes' journey on the internet hasn't been smooth sailing. A few users continue to troll Jackson, often hoping that he stops attending official events and games with his family.

The hateful comments increased after last year's Super Bowl when a Kansas City restaurant owner accused Jackson of sexual assault.

Earlier this month, Jackson was filmed leaving the venue with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes after their win against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans were quick to troll the younger Mahomes, stating that he should be in jail instead of football games.

Fans troll Jackson Mahomes on TikTok

"Mark my words. Patrick's downfall will be Jackson. No other franchise would allow this," one user wrote.

That being said, Jackson's side has filed for dismissal of sexual battery charges. However, he will still be facing misdemeanor charges. While he allegedly kissed 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn forcibly, he is also accused of pushing a young worker at the restaurant.

Jackson, along with the rest of the Mahomes family, has remained tight-lipped about the situation.